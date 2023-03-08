Park County Open Lands — a recently formed program working to protect and steward the county’s open lands — has a local leader.
Powell resident Alex Few has been hired to lead the organization, which is a program of the Jackson Hole Land Trust. She officially began her new job Feb. 15.
“I am honored to work with the Park County Open Lands Advisory Council to protect local values while bringing the expertise and energy of the team at the Jackson Hole Land Trust to help meet the needs of landowners in Park County,” Few said in a press release. “I look forward to supporting landowners, livelihoods and landscapes for future generations.”
Prior to being hired by Park County Open Lands, Few worked for Western Landowners Alliance and led the organization’s Working Wild Challenge, an initiative to reduce conflicts between livestock and large carnivores. She also helps her husband operate a family farm in Powell.
Few said this experience would make her an ideal fit for the mission of Park County Open Lands.
“Working at the intersection of wildlife conservation and working lands management for more than a decade, I have a deep respect for the knowledge of those who steward working lands and provide valuable habitat for our region’s iconic wildlife,” she said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the community that I have called home since moving to my husband’s Powell farm in 2016.”
In her new role, Few will work closely with the eleven-member Park County Open Lands Advisory Council to advance conservation projects that maintain the region’s open space and protect the agricultural industry. Park County Open Lands is currently working with several willing landowners to create voluntary conservation easements to maintain — and prevent future development — on their private properties.
Park County Open Lands, which launched in 2022, is a local land trust dedicated to the conservation of the county’s open spaces and agricultural lands.
“What brought our local council together a year and a half ago was that we all live in Park County and value open, rural lands and what they provide for working agriculture, critical wildlife habitats, open views and unique culture,” Jarren Kuipers, chair of the Park County Open Lands Advisory Council, said in the release. “We wanted to do what we could in the present to make sure those values continued into the future, regardless of outside pressure for rural land development and conversion.
“With the hiring of a local director, we look forward to listening to the community to better understand community values and concerns, while responding to opportunities that help to ensure Park County continues to be a great place to live.”
To learn more about Park County Open Lands, visit jhlandtrust.org/PCOL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.