A community review took place in October of 2019. In that review process, attendees identified the strengths and opportunities for Cody at cityofcody-wy.gov/.../Cody-Community-Review.
This April, Cody has the opportunity to work with Ben Levenger, an expert in community revitalization with Downtown Redevelopment Services, to complement and build upon the work initiated in October 2019 with the Community Review and Strategic Doing sessions led by the Wyoming Business Council and UW Cooperative Extension.
Levenger will be in town April 20-23 to tour the community, listen to business and community leaders, and provide some strategic recommendations for Cody to accomplish its community goals.
Schedule of events at Cody Auditorium:
Wednesday
8-9 a.m., Small Business Owners
9-10 a.m., Local/Regional Authorities
10-11 a.m., Community Groups
11 a.m.-noon, Concerned Citizens
1-3 p.m., All Participants - Public Input
6-8 p.m., Public, Business Owners, Regional Residents
Thursday
11 a.m.-noon, Business Owners
1-3 p.m., All Participants
