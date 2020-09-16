Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Tammy Sigmon, 49, delivery or manufacturing of meth, Sept. 12
Disturbance
Report of a man acting as though drunk or high near Alkali Lake, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, Sept. 6.
Woman got into argument with a man and left, wants a deputy’s help in retrieving her belongings, Lane 11, Powell, Sept. 7.
Report of excavator window possibly being shot out near Red Lake, County Road 6WXE, Cody, Sept. 8.
Bleachers apparently struck, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Sept. 8.
Building spray painted, fire extinguishers set off, “fluids” spilled in building, Main Street, Ralston, Sept. 9.
Report of car parking in front of house, County Road 6WX, Cody, Sept. 9.
Report of black SUV filling up and leaving without paying, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Sept. 10.
Report of man jumping fence to get to hemp plants at new hemp farm, US 14A, Powell, Sept. 10.
Person would like to speak to deputy after seeing someone trespass on trail cam footage, County Road 3IC, Meeteetse, Sept. 11.
Traffic
Driver cited for running a stop sign, WYO 120 S/County Road 3JC, Meeteetse, Sept. 7.
Driver cited for running a red light, S Bent Street/E Coulter Avenue, Powell, Sept. 7.
One-vehicle crash, Crossfire Trail/County Road 1AB, Clark, Sept. 11.
Crash, no further information, Park Avenue, Meeteetse, Sept. 11.
Other
Mountain bike has been sitting near a donation box for several days, County Road 6QS/6WX, Cody, Sept. 6.
Assisting Carbon County search and rescue with search for two missing hikers near Island Lake Campground, WYO 212, Cody, Sept. 7.
Cows on the road, County Road 6UU, Cody, Sept. .8.
Report of drone flying over house, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Sept. 8.
Pistol found near Sunshine Reservoir, would like deputy to collect, County Road 5XS, Meeteetse, Sept. 8.
Two sorrel and one bay horse missing, Lane 9, Powell, Sept. 9.
Person would like to hand over “a little bit” of marijuana to a deputy, Sept. 9.
Small brown dog reported missing, US 14A, Powell, Sept. 10.
Stray bay horse with no brand or halter ran into a pasture, gate was shut behind it, Sept. 11.
Soft-coated Wheaten terrier suspected picked up by someone other than owner, Cooper Lane, Cody, Sept. 12.
Two stray dogs near Ralston, Lane 12, Powell, Sept. 12.
Party reported, deputy went to check it out after he saw flames, Bluebird Lane/US 14-16-20 E, Cody, Sept. 12.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Scott Scheeler, 37, warrant, Sept. 12
Nathan Thomas, 28, domestic battery, driving under the influence of alcohol- 3rd offense in 10 years, unlawful contact, criminal trespass, breach of peace and probation violation
Steven Griffith, 33, warrant, Sept. 14
Reed Gifford, 31, driving under the influence of alcohol, Sept. 15
Disturbance
Neighbor at Shoshone Court Apartments is yelling at caller and making threats over laundry, 1:02 p.m. Sept. 13.
Caller said dog at 11th and Birch barks all day, 11:16 a.m. Sept. 17.
Traffic
Vehicle parked in two spots in the wrong direction in front of main entrance at Walmart, 1:45 p.m. Sept. 8.
Vehicle crash at Stella Court and Central Avenue, hit-and-run, 7:45 a.m. Sept. 17.
Flatbed truck parked daily in middle of alley at Trailhead Restaurant on Beck Avenue, 3:47 p.m. Sept. 9.
Hit-and-run at Blue Water Court with broken taillight, 9:34 p.m. Sept. 9.
Vehicle crash at The Irma on Sheridan, 8:26 a.m. Sept. 10.
Van, now unattended, appears to have struck caller’s truck at Cleek Club and Casper Drive, 8:20 p.m. Sept. 10.
Reddi Report on vehicle driving 80-90 mph on Sheridan, break-checking, 10:07 p.m. Sept. 10.
Older female driving in the turn for multiple blocks last seen turning into the Libations parking lot, 9:09 a.m. Sept. 11.
Truck broke down in construction zone on 17th Street, 12:35 p.m. Sept. 11.
Caller at Albertsons found bumper damage on vehicle, 11:43 a.m. Sept. 13.
Caller said white and blue RV with no plates abandoned in Walmart parking lot, 3:18 p.m. Sept. 13.
Car backed into at daycare on 29th Street, 8:49 a.m. Sept. 14.
Caller said cars are parking in front of his vacant lot on Sheridan, 9:05 a.m. Sept. 14.
Highly intoxicated male driving southbound on 16th Street, 10:10 a.m. Sept. 14.
Toyota Rav 4 backed into Subaru Legacy at Granny’s on Sheridan, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 14.
SUV parked in handicap spot at Cedar Bluff Apartments, 1:51 p.m. Sept. 14.
Other
Woman on Bakken Avenue said her boyfriend and his truck are missing – she woke up and he’s not there, 1:48 p.m. Sept. 8.
Caller needs to report theft at Albertsons, all items have been recovered, 1:54 p.m. Sept. 8.
Person at Cook Moving and Storage on Big Horn Avenue found valid license plate, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 8.
Man said people have been harassing him at work at Albertsons and on Snapchat, 7:21 p.m. Sept. 8.
Woman at Buffalo Bill’s Antlers Inn said there is a female in her bathroom who looks like she’s been hit by her husband, 7:51 p.m. Sept. 8.
Woman at Juby’s Mobile Home Court said pitbull charged at her, 7:58 p.m. Sept. 8.
Woman at Green Acres Mobile Home Park said her son came home intoxicated and is being disruptive, 8:18 p.m. Sept. 8.
Items being left around North Park Drive dumpster, 9:40 a.m. Sept. 9.
Dead deer on Canyon View Avenue, 11:12 a.m. Sept. 9.
Woman would like a check on female she has been unable to get ahold of and who is known to drink heavily, 11:19 a.m. Sept. 9.
Woman wants to talk to officer about harassment issues on Instagram and doesn’t want to wait for other officer to call her back, 2:46 p.m. Sept. 9.
Weeds 3 feet tall on 37th Street, 9:14 a.m. Sept. 10.
Caller at Yellowstone Behavioral Health would like to know how man can get his dog back, 11:58 a.m. Sept. 10.
Motorist assist at Good2Go on 17th Street, 1:03 p.m. Sept. 10.
Caller on 11th Street wants to report unemployment fraud, 2:47 p.m. Sept. 10.
Person at Mentock Park warned for being in park after hours, 10:31 p.m. Sept. 10.
Son and girlfriend did not return home from Cody High School, attempt to locate, 10:38 p.m. Sept. 10.
Bonfire in alley and flames are high at 15th and Bleistein, 11:19 p.m. Sept. 10.
Man would like female trespassed from his residence, as he said she is threatening to break in and grab her things, 12:46 a.m. Sept. 11.
Customer at Midway Auto Sales is harassing and making threats to staff, 9:29 a.m. Sept. 11.
Caller said man appears to be living on bench in Canal Park as he has seen him there a couple of times, 2:17 p.m. Sept. 11.
Caller said earlier today a package was taken out of a vehicle while an employee was shopping in Walmart, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 11.
Car not registered to any guests is between Holiday Inn cabins closed to guests, 3:13 p.m. Sept. 11.
Credit card fraud at Blue Water Court, 3:19 p.m. Sept. 11.
Neighbor on Rocky Road has dog barking for the past 15-20 minutes, 4:04 p.m. Sept. 11.
Younger male with hood, ball cap and sunglasses appears to be living in vacant lot behind Tractor Supply, 4:06 p.m. Sept. 11.
Woman at Mentock Park said her daughter won;t get in the car to go home with her and mother wants an officer to let daughter’s probation officer know and have daughter placed somewhere else for the night, 4:37 p.m. Sept. 11.
Man said he is doing a repossession of a vehicle on Date Street and the owners are getting hostile, so he wants officers on scene as he collects the car, 5:23 p.m. Sept. 11.
Caller said girls may have been attacked by another girl at Mentock Park, 6:09 p.m. Sept. 11.
Caller on E Street said he is being threatened over Facebook by man, 6:32 p.m. Sept. 11.
Caller at Boys and Girls Club said woman came over to club and started yelling at the children and she isn’t sure why, 7:29 p.m. Sept. 11.
Mother of one of missing children is at Dorse Miller Park, said she heard children were at Highland Park four minutes ago, 8:14 p.m. Sept. 11.
Woman at Juby’s Mobile Home Court said her daughter hasn’t come home tonight and Department of Family Services told her to call the police, 9:17 p.m. Sept. 11.
Caller said someone is driving around City Park with drugs in their car, 11:43 p.m. Sept. 11.
Caller found a wallet at Maverick North and it was returned to owner, 7:34 a.m. Sept. 12.
Man’s car hit at Arby’s, 12:47 p.m. Sept. 12.
Woman said older female who should not be with her 15-year-old son is at her Pioneer Avenue residence and wants an officer to check on him, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 12.
Woman said The Meatery was open for business, but when she went in no one was there, music was playing and she was calling for someone, 6:21 p.m. Sept. 12.
Man on Gail Lane said someone complained about him having a yard sale and he would like to speak to an officer, 6:26 p.m. Sept. 12.
Caller said a party is going on at A Street residence and there are cars parked all over the road. Caller isn’t worried about party, just the cars, 8:16 p.m. Sept. 12.
Woman on Baker Street said male hit her a couple of times while highly intoxicated and she had to use mace on him – he is at his Salsbury Avenue residence, 11:33 p.m. Sept. 12.
Woman said her daughter has not arrived home despite being told to be home by 6 p.m., 12:17 a.m. Sept. 13.
Mother said her son just returned home and he said some youths had a fire going behind houses at the end of Cougar Avenue, 6:02 a.m. Sept. 13.
Cyberbulling reported at Cody High School, 11:53 a.m. Sept. 13.
Caller would like man trespassed from trailer park on 34th Street, 1:08 p.m. Sept. 13.
Do in vehicle parked on Sheridan with windows cracked, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Caller at Cedar Mountain Center said one of per patients came to the center emotionally distraught and boyfriend came to the center despite being asked not to and is now out front waiting, 4:14 p.m. Sept. 13.
Woman said six intoxicated men are at her Glade Court house watching the football game and won’t leave, 8:55 p.m. Sept. 13.
Caller said child has been screaming inside Meadow Lane Village apartment for the last 30 minutes and she knocked on the door but no one answered, 10:13 p.m. Sept. 13.
Salsbury Avenue resident said deer has injured leg, 7:19 a.m. Sept. 14.
Caller at Holiday Inn said a guest left a pistol in his room and now wants it mailed to him, 9:05 a.m. Sept. 14.
At least two boxes of ammo stolen from Rocky Mountain Discount Sports by male with beard and long gray hair in F-250 with red topper, was with another male and female, 10:14 a.m. Sept. 14.
Caller on Sheridan said dog whining can be heard through wall, 12:32 p.m. Sept. 14.
Underage students vaping at Cody High School, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 14.
Caller at Department of Family Services was threatened by female, 1:28 p.m. Sept. 14.
Suburban at Walmart with windows barely cracked has two dogs in it, 2:46 p.m. Sept. 14.
Caller said transient living behind AmericInn, sees hammock and tarp on hillside, 2:54 p.m. Sept. 14.
Caller said 14-year-old said she was going to overdose on pills via Instagram message, 6:20 p.m. Sept. 14.
Woman said someone may have stolen her identity and applied for credit cards in her name, 6:27 p.m. Sept. 14.
Caller said there is a vehicle parked at Dacken Park and someone appears to be sleeping there, 7:52 p.m. Sept. 14.
Theft reported at Walmart, 9:19 p.m. Sept. 14.
