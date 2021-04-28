There are many brain disorders that affect individuals physically and emotionally. In the United States, one in four families have a mentally ill loved one.
Psychiatric disorders are the No. 1 reason for hospital admissions in this country and are more common than cancer, diabetes, heart disease and arthritis combined.
The effects of mental illness are not limited to those with a diagnosis or behaviors that are sometimes bizarre. A family may struggle, sometimes for years, to find out why their loved one is different. Once they get a diagnosis, then what? Finally getting a diagnosis is freeing for a while, but years of the person not taking prescribed medications, quarrels and continued bad behavior leaves caregivers tired.
Mental illness, especially when untreated interferes with relationships and with interpersonal communication, as well as the ability to handle stress, thoughts and emotional patterns. Sometimes, families of the mentally ill may avoid taking a look at how the situation affects them because it may lead them to blame themselves via social stigma. Stigma is often expressed by biases and misconceptions about the family of the mentally ill.
Family members of the mentally ill often become caretakers without realizing it. A caretaker is someone who puts the wants and needs of others before their own. They receive their love by rescuing and or nurturing others. Some family members learn to get attention by being sick either physically or emotionally to gain some love and support from others. This may bring on a timeout from responsibility and the person may receive nurturing that they badly need.
Julie Johnson wrote in her book “Hidden Victims” that, “to not live in the future, deal in the now,” and offers eight steps for families of the mentally ill:
• Awareness – explore how the relationship with your mentally ill loved one has affected your life.
• Validation – identify feelings about the relationship and share those feelings with others.
• Acceptance – Accept that the behavior of others is beyond your control and you are responsible for your own emotional wellbeing.
• Challenge – Examine expectations of yourself and others and make a commitment to challenge any negative expectations.
• Releasing guilt – Recognize mental illness as a disease for which no one is to blame.
• Forgiveness – Forgive yourself for any mistakes you have made. Forgive and release those who have harmed you.
• Self-esteem – Return the focus on your life, to yourself by appreciating your own worth despite what is going on around you.
• Growth – Reaffirm your accomplishments and set daily, monthly and yearly goals.
Do not isolate yourself. Become part of social groups and develop a support system outside of the family. Having someone that you can talk to like a therapist or close friend may help you better understand. Families that have loved ones with mental illness can “come out of the closet.” Don’t be a hidden victim.
“Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great,” Mark Twain once said.
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County.
