Suicide is a sensitive topic, but Kristine and David Fales of Cody, who lost a son to suicide 12 years ago, are putting on a “Reason to Live – Suicide Prevention” Seminar on March 5.
The presentation is 11 a.m.-noon. A Q&A session and visiting is noon-1 p.m.
It will be held in the Grizzly Hall of the Park County Library. The purpose is to raise awareness, provide support, and have an open discussion on available community resources. It’s open to the public, and the couple people come.
People are asked to bring pictures of loved ones who have passed by suicide to be placed on their Memory Table, so they can be honored. A new song will be introduced called, “There’s a Reason to Live.”
