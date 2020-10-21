The next Draper Lunchtime Expedition Lecture on Nov. 5 will feature Dr. Lawrence Heaney.
Heaney will present “A World Apart: Mammalian Biodiversity on the Philippine Islands” via Zoom from noon-1 p.m.
The Philippine Islands have the world’s greatest concentration of unique mammalian diversity – more than 220 species are now known.
Much of what is known about this fauna has developed in recent years through a combination of old-fashioned field research and modern genetic studies. Rare events, including rafting from the Asian mainland beginning about 15 million years ago, have allowed several groups of small mammals to diversify greatly, producing many highly distinctive animals that live nowhere else.
The discovery of more than 40 previously unknown species of mammals has produced unexpected insights into the processes that produce diversity of mammals worldwide, and has also had substantial impact on promoting conservation in this heavily deforested tropical country.
Heaney developed his twin interests in the biology of mammals and the evolution of biological diversity on islands, while working as a volunteer and assistant in the Division of Mammals at the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum of Natural History. His project has been in the Philippines since 1981, conducted in collaboration with museums, universities, conservation organizations, and government agencies, contributed substantially to the establishment of dozens of national parks and the founding of the Biodiversity Conservation Society of the Philippines.
In addition to his position with the Field Museum, Heaney teaches and advises students at the University of Chicago and University of the Philippines, and is a research fellow at the Philippine National Museum of Natural History.
Registration for the webinar will close once it reaches 100 participants. To register go to us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eWYuPVAnQCypTd7XjOYWHw.
If you miss the talk, it will be recorded and uploaded to the museum YouTube channel.
