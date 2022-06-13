The small community of Meeteetse still has a few hidden gems left to offer.
Artist Jordyn Payne-Guthrie, 32, recently worked on the finishing touches of her newest painting entitled “Destination Unknown.” Inspired by her grandfather Ken Payne and Father Vic Payne, a renowned sculptor, Jordyn decided to follow in their footsteps when it came to creating art. She paints anything and everything, from landscapes to self-portraits.
“I have spent my entire childhood in art galleries, sometimes I would go back in the galleries vault and just stare at all the work done by these world-renowned painters, and just looking at them and admiring them,” she said.
The process seems simple, but yet, so very difficult. It all starts with a blank canvas, an open mind, and after many “dabs” of a paintbrush, along with an array of many different colors, an image comes to life, creating the beauty of a portrait that is only found in the mind of the artist.
The colors mix together and create the scenery. She paints with her emotions, and with each stroke of the brush, creates.
The self-taught artist has lately been painting aspen trees, but she has a much wider range. She also enjoys impressionistic and figurative artwork as well. But what Jordyn really admires is painting human emotion.
“I like it when a painting tells a story,” she said. “I like what inspires me, and that’s human emotions.”
A building that was once a mercantile is now filled with many paintings and sculptures from Jordyn and her father. She makes it a habit of painting at least three days a week and for six hours each time.
“Never compare your art to others, but learn from it,” she said. “Your art is your expression, even if you look at somebody else’s and it inspires you, then that’s okay, that’s good, if you think that you could never be that good, well, it doesn’t matter, because you’re doing it. Art is expressing your-self.”
You can find Jordyn’s paintings online at Jordynpaynefineart.com and the “Hole in the Wall” Antique store in Meeteetse. You can also find her artwork at the Meeteetse Mercantile.
