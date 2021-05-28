On Saturday, people will have the opportunity to help local teens experience the backcountry at the 10th annual Dano’ Lope’ Dash in Powell.
The run/walk is the primary fundraiser for the Dano Youth Camp, a recreational opportunity that takes youth into the wilderness for an eight-day backpacking trip, free of charge. This will be the 25th year of the camp for 13-16-year-olds. Registration is free and includes a backpack and free tent rental.
“The majority of kids that we take, it’s their first time being backpacking,” Dano Youth Camp Chairman Alex Aguirre said.
The camp is open to Cody and Powell students, which Aguirre said helps break down a lot of “Cody-Powell barriers,” building friendships and memories that last for a lifetime.
The 1-mile, 5K and 10K races all kick off from the Park County Fairgrounds at 8 a.m.
There will also be an obstacle course.
It is the first time in two years the race will be held in person.
Last year’s Dano’ Lope’ race was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, but still drew the largest attendance in its nine-year history.
“We’re happy to be back,” Aguirre said.
They will still hold the virtual component this year for friends and family who cannot attend in person but still want to contribute to the cause.
In honor of it being the 10th anniversary race, registration is only $10 this year for all ages, lower than last year’s $25 fee for adults and $20 for children.
Registration will be 5-7 p.m. Friday night. The race starts at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
For more information on the Youth Camp, contact Mary Reed at mary@mreattorneys.com or Rick Stonehouse, rstonehouse@park6.org.
If you go
What: Dano’ Lope Dash
When: 8 a.m. Saturday.
Where: Park County Fairgrounds.
Cost: $10 for all ages.
Info: Registration 5-7 p.m. Friday, or day of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.