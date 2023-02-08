With sweeping scores and stunning sets, the Cody Community Theatre’s presentation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is set to wow Cody audiences next weekend.
The show will be presented at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium on Feb. 17-19, and director Donna Lynn Murray said the talent both on stage and behind the scenes is top notch.
“We’ve got some fantastic soloists in this show,” she said. “Most have been musically trained, and have worked on and off in different venues of music.”
Set in Paris during the 15th century, the story centers on Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral (performed by Luke Murray), and his unrequited love for the beautiful gypsy Esmeralda (played by Taylor Reeder). The evil priest Frollo (played by Kieran Beebe), is determined to have Esmeralda for himself, although she has eyes only for the kind and brave soldier Phoebus (played by Jake Murray).
As intense as rehearsals have been for the leads, Murray said the supporting cast members are actually busier than those playing the main characters in this production.
“We have 18 chorus members,” she said. “They play multiple roles, and basically sing and are acting throughout the entire show.”
For fans of the Disney version of Hunchback, Murray said the songs will be familiar.
“If they’ve seen the cartoon, then they will recognize the music,” she said, adding that the songs are written in a contemporary pop style. Noma Walton, who has been the CCT accompanist for multiple productions, is back behind the piano, as well as in the pit orchestra for this show, which will be directed by Wade French.
“I think our audience will be totally stunned at how professional it’s going to sound,” Murray said.
Additionally, Murray said this show is unusual in that there is a full choir adding to the “classical” feel of the production. The choir has been directed by Drew Murray and Kennedy Corr, who is also the assistant director for the production.
“I’m trying to figure out what to call her in the program, because she literally has worked on every single section of this show,” Murray said. “She’s been my absolute right hand.”
Additional behind the scenes work has been done by Emily Jones, who is responsible for costuming for the production, and Cindy Aune, who choreographed the musical numbers.
Murray said the sets for this show are at a 10 on the wow-factor scale. From floor to ceiling, the stage has been transformed into the interior of a medieval cathedral, complete with a stained glass window.
“Doug Nordberg, Kevin (Murray) and Duane Whitmer built the set,” she said, adding that production volunteers and cast members have been painting and detailing the construction for the past week.
“The stained glass window was painted by Taylor (Reeder) and her boyfriend Keenan Clark,” she said, “It’s just absolutely amazing. I can’t wait for the cast to see that.”
The story’s theme is one that carries on through the ages, and is as relevant now as it was when Victor Hugo wrote the novel in 1831.
“The story confronts the whole issue of prejudice,” she said. “And the problem society has with judging people from how they look instead of what’s in their heart.”
The Cody Community Theatre production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” will play at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Tickets for “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” are on sale now, available at showtix4u.com or at The Thistle in Cody, as well as at the show the day of the performances. Tickets are $25 or $15, depending on seat selection.
If you go
What: The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
When: Feb. 17 - Feb. 19
Where: Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Cost: $25 or $15, depending on the seat.
