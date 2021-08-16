People milled around City Park on Aug. 5 as the sun poured through the trees.
Musicians and concert-goers alike got ready in short order for the week’s Concert in the Park, headlined by Chicago’s Mississippi Heat.
“The welcome is always amazing,” said harmonica player Pierre Lacocque after driving nearly 22 hours. “I think people are just happy to be out of the house.”
The bandshell has become a point of pride for locals, who showed up in force for everyone of the summer concerts, capped off the following Thursday with the Powell Brothers and an ice cream social.
At the Uag. 5 concert, peaople were gathering well before the music began.
“Its an opportunity for Cody
to give the town a heartbeat,” said Joe Stringari, in the midst of setting up for a game of cornhole.
Billie Rice was waiting for her friends to arrive.
“Its something special to look forward to,” she said. “Come out, the people are friendly. We’re grateful that these people come and play.”
Shana Smith was enjoying a pizza with her two small children as the band wrapped up their sound check.
“Its a fun family thing to do,” she said.
“There aren’t a lot of places to get live music (in Cody),” Caroline Ehlers added.
The beer garden, hosted by Yellowstone Beer Fest, was set up to fund local non-profits.
“We all grew up here, so we like to give back to the community,” organizer Trent Cole said.
“Get out and enjoy the community,” Bill Tabacinski concurs.
“We do appreciate the sale of beer,” he added of the widely positive event. “The worst you get here is a dog barking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.