Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Holly Olsen, 41, warrant service, July 14.
Alexander Gaisford, 19, warrant service, July 16.
Carter Krei, 19, probation/parole violation, July 17.
Kristin Watt, 45, probation/parole violation, diriving while suspended, July 18.
Natasha Hutchins, 26, probation revocation, July 18.
Edgar Calhoun, 68, DUI, open container, July 19.
Victoria Zupko, 24, DUI, July 19.
Disturbance
Report for some items stolen, Road 19 1/2, Powell, July 12.
Person suspects that wallet was stolen from home, Lane 9, Powell, July 12.
Car broken into, medication and camera stolen, WYO 296, Cody, July 13.
White Silverado reported parked in an area for a while with the keys in the ignition, County Road 3EX, Cody, July 15.
Request to have person trespassed, Breteche Creek Road, Cody, July 15.
Intrusion reported, call cancelled on Wild Horse Road, Cody, July 17.
Report of 4-wheeler driver going into vacant house, Lane 10, Powell, July 17.
Laundry detergent poured into gas tank, WYO 295, Powell, July 18.
Report of “things” stolen from camper, Road 2N, Deaver, July 18.
Fireworks being shot toward the highway, nothing done, US 14A, Powell, July 18.
Report of person knocking on window, Road 11, Powell.
Traffic
Report of a reckless driver, in a truck, Lane 10, Powell, July 12.
Driver cited for no license and no insurance, State Street/Mary Avenue, Meeteetse, July 13.
Gray car reported swerving into oncoming traffic on 3 separate occasions, possibly drunk or texting, unable to be found, Lane 9, Powell, July 14.
Driver went by the flaggers in construction zone, County Road 6WX, Cody, July 14.
1 vehicle rollover crash, no injuries reported, Road 7, Powell, July 14.
Vehicle left abandoned for several days after breakdown, stickered by officer, State Street, Meeteetse, July 16.
Report of motorcyclist dropping bike while drunk, person arrested, County Road 2AB, Cody, July 16.
Third party report of 1-vehicle crash with no injuries, Roach Gulch Dam Road, Meeteetse, Juy 16.
Other
Report of a woman’s wallet found, Spirit Mountain Road, Cody, July 12.
Report of missing person, Elk Fork Campground, call cancelled, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, July 12.
Possibly drunk rafters reported near MP 48, unable to be located, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, July 12.
Search & Rescue call for woman with hurt knee, WYO 212, Cody, July 12.
Report of drunken merrymakers with fireworks, gone on arrival, County Road 6UU, Cody, July 12.
Two paint horses hitchiking, returned to owner, Lane 8, Powell, July 13.
Six horses trying to make it as a band of vagabonds, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, July 14.
Chocolate lab reported lost with WY Cowboys collar, Road 8, Powell, July 15.
Report that someone is victim of email scam, Patriot Drive, Cody, Juy 15.
Officers found pool party supplies near Hayden Arch, returned to owner, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, July 15.
Two black Angus flew the coop with fresh brands and ear tags, Road 8 1/2, Powell, July 16.
Three horses, a palomino, a white, and a roan, walk into a pen, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, July 16.
Two black cows jaywalking, case “handled,” Lane 8/Road 10, Powell, July 17.
Animal carcass removed from the road, County Road 3LW/WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, July 17.
Person pulling plants from a hemp field, unable to locate, Road 11, Powell, July 18.
Report of 30 dogs with no shade, call unfounded, Road 18, Powell, July 18.
Boat found on the Willwood, still looking for a port, near Willwood Dam, Lane 14, Powell, July 18.
Two kayaks reported lost without a paddle, near Willwood Dam, Lane 14, Powell, July 18.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
George Albrecht, 27, Cody, warrant, July 15.
Michael Rogers, 36, Santa Rosa, N.M., possession of controlled substance – marijuana, July 15.
Andrew Blackshere, 25, Cody, driving under suspension and failure to signal, July 16.
Justin Armacost, 38, Cody, aggravated assault, July 17.
Joshua Polesek, 24, Cody, warrant, July 17.
Tyson Powell, 38, Cody, public intoxication, July 18.
Natasha Hutchins, 26, Cody, warrant, July 18.
Kristin Watt, 45, Cody, driving under suspension, illegal lane change and probation violation, July 18.
Benjamin Thompson, 23, Powell, DUI and speed, July 19.
John Steffenauer, 38, Cody, DUI – third in 10 years – open container and probation violation, July 20.
Disturbance
Caller at Parkway Trailer and RV Park on Yellowstone Avenue said people across the street playing loud music, 8:10 p.m. July 14.
Caller on Sage Avenue said dog barking nonstop, 9:36 a.m. July 15.
Fireworks complaint on 12th Street hill, 6:06 p.m. July 16.
Traffic
Vehicle parked at Studio 21 Salon for three weeks and hasn’t moved, 12:15 p.m. July 14.
Two vehicle crash with no injuries at 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 5:31 p.m. July 14.
Caller on A Street said someone left a large ding in their car and left, 9:11 p.m. July 14. Assistance given.
Crash between car and deer at Michael’s Tacos on Yellowstone Avenue, 9:50 p.m. July 14. Assistance given.
Caller’s car hit on 13th Street and Sheridan Avenue hit sometime, 10:11 a.m. July 15.
Motorhome parked near UPS store on 14th Avenue making road almost one lane, 12:31 p.m. July 15. Assistance given.
Caller said Jeep window broken out at Sheridan Avenue and 11th Street, 7:03 p.m. July 15.
Two car crash, no injuries on 17th Street hill, 7:55 a.m. July 16.
Vehicle speeding up and down Salsbury Avenue alley, 10:41 a.m. July 16. Assistance given.
Woman said someone struck her vehicle in Good2Go parking lot on Depot Drive, 12:55 p.m. July 16.
Delayed report of vehicle hit in parking lot at Cathcart Medical Center on Yellowstone Avenue, 4:58 p.m. July 16.
Woman at Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street said silver Acura was taken, 5:49 p.m. July 16. Returned to owner.
Big camper on Covey Street parked in alley hooked up to electric cord, 7:56 p.m. July 16. Assistance given.
Fender-bender wreck at Buffalo Bill’s Antlers Inn on 17th Street, 10:23 p.m. July 16.
Trailer parked on Canyon View Avenue where road work is to occur, 6:14 a.m. July 17. Assistance given.
Horse trailer on Stampede Avenue has been parked 2-3 months with no plates, 11:36 a.m. July 17. Verbal warning given.
Trailer parked on 11th Street for more than 24 hours, 3:24 p.m. July 17. Assistance given.
Caller would like a check on an elderly couple changing a tire on 11th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 2:51 July 18. Assistance given.
Man said vehicle almost ran over him and his daughter at Albertsons, 3:49 p.m. July 18. Assistance given.
Chevy Van with Utah plates parked in front of Canyon View Avenue house for three days, 3:49 p.m. July 20. Assistance given.
Woman said vehicle hit in Albertsons parking lot, 6:41 p.m. July 20.
Officer at 10th Street and Sheridan Avenue found sign in the road and put it back, 11:47 p.m. July 20.
Other
Caller on 29th Street said boyfriend in Cody being stalked by unknown person, 1:23 a.m. July 14. Assistance given.
Caller on Cedar Lane concerned about weeds being too long, 11:29 a.m. July 14. Assistance given.
Officer initiated activity at Cody Enterprise regarding fraud case, 11:54 a.m. July 14.
Caller said mother on 26th Street was scammed, 5:13 p.m. July 14. Assistance given.
Woman in Cody said she has credible info of possible suicide attempt, 6:10 p.m. July 14.
Woman on E Avenue said her ex is threatening her, 7:36 p.m. July 14.
Male shot deer on 22nd Street with something from a slingshot, 7:09 a.m. July 15. Referred to other agency.
Large political sign blocking the view on 11th Street and Canyon Avenue, 3:55 p.m. July 15.
Woman on 32nd Street said she got a call last night from person who threatened to kill her, 4:03 p.m. July 15. Assistance given.
Caller said she witnessed neighbor’s dog on Alger Avenue almost attack an older male walking his dog, 4:15 p.m. July 15. Assistance given.
Man said person has been harassing him on Facebook regarding vehicle crash, 6:30 a.m. July 16.
Woman unable to reach her children at North Chugwater Drive residence, 8:37 a.m. July 16.
Caller on Sagebrush Drive said strong paint, lacquer smell coming from another residence, 10:08 a.m. July 16.
Duck and ducklings stuck under Jeep at Custom Cowboy Shop on Sheridan Avenue, 1:03 p.m. July 16.
Woman has questions about neighbor’s dog coming onto her Wyoming Avenue property and acting aggressive, 1:48 p.m. July 16.
Man said wife’s wallet was stolen from her shopping cart at Albertsons, 6:25 p.m. July 16.
Male walking up and down Canyon Avenue talking to himself, 6:41 p.m. July 16. Assistance given.
Woman at Bargain Box – Clothing on 13th Street said business refused her service because she wasn’t wearing a mask because of her disability, 11:42 a.m. July 17.
Woman wants to report her son missing, 12:10 a.m. July 18. Assistance given.
Juvenile running through Goodturn Drive property, 3:05 a.m. July 18.
Caller on Greever Street said male inappropriately texting and calling his underage daughter, 2:50 p.m. July 18. Assistance given.
Woman said items stolen from her camper while parked at Absaroka Bay RV Park on U.S. 14-16-20 East over the July 4 weekend.
Caller said there is a dog in a car and it’s incredibly hot, 6:28 p.m. July 18.
Man said he just moved into new house on Lincoln Avenue and found some controlled substance, 3:58 p.m. July 19.
Caller at Cody High School said male bullying female via Snapchat, 7:49 p.m. July 19.
Caller said dog at Robert Street and Kent Avenue barking, 8:09 p.m. July 19.
People warned for trespassing at Beck Lake Park after hours, 10:43 p.m. July 19.
Customer’s car at Big Horn Window Tinting on 15th Street was egged overnight, 8:26 a.m. July 20. Assistance given.
Woman said someone damaged her fence on Indigo Circle last night, 9:20 a.m. July 20. Assistance given.
Big white dog on Alger Avenue chasing deer, 12:13 p.m. July 20. Returned to owner.
Caller, in Albertsons lobby with a group of witnesses, said man has been spreading rumors at work about an incident, 1:32 p.m. July 20.
Man said person near 23rd Street and Newton Avenue lying facedown and not responding, 11:19 p.m. July 20.
