On March 21 at 4 p.m., Cody Library’s writing group will have a special workshop in the Bison Room on how to market your brand and promote your work.
The branch’s reference librarian will lead a discussion on previous successful campaigns, why they worked, and how to use these lessons in tandem with the library’s expansive Wyoming Library to Business resources to bolster future campaigns.
This event is offered as part of the Wyoming Library to Business series. Wyoming Library to Business is a business-focused, community-driven and completely free resource connecting Wyoming entrepreneurs and business owners with a curated network of business experts, resources to learn new skills, and the tools to succeed at every stage.
Patrons interested in attending can talk to the front desk staff in person or call the library at (307) 527-1880 to sign up.
