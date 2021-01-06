Tripp Kaeden Bailey was born Dec. 23, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Falicia and Matt Bailey of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Tripp joins brother Tucker Kane, 7.
Grandparents are Marge Bailey, Dick and Vicky Janway, and Bill and Lisa Bailey.
Ian Rivera was born Dec. 30, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Tatiana and Alan Rivera of Powell.
Ian joins siblings Emma, 6, and Noel, 5.
Grandparents are Mechelle and Saul Rivera, and Maria and Pedro Gutierrez.
Micah Peter Christopherson was born Dec. 29, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Novarez and Mark Christopherson of Basin.
He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.
Micah joins siblings Kaleb, 7, Makayla, 5, and Caden, 3.
Grandparents are Dwain and Mary Kaye Christopherson, and Calmetia Josephs.
Weston Child was born Dec. 21, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Brandi Child of Lovell.
He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces.
Weston joins siblings Jackson, 6, and Gavyn, 5.
Aries Roger Martinelli was born Dec. 21, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Heather Correns and Mike Martinelli of Lovell.
He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Aries joins siblings Ashton and Andrea.
Grandparents are Penny and Nelson Crawley, and Steven and Wilma Egert.
Leighton Knox McCaslin was born Dec. 18, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Rochelle and Dennis McCaslin of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Todd and Tiffany Hummel, Julie and Ovejay Armijo, and Patty McCaslin.
