While the Wild West River Fest was recently canceled, the other big event traditionally held the same day is on.
People can celebrate the 26th anniversary of the Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor Center during Great Dam Day on Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
In addition to the events planned, there will be different interpretive learning stations located below the visitor center on the old road to Yellowstone below the dam.
Through cooperation with the Bureau of Reclamation, the old dam road is open next to the visitor center one time during the year, allowing people to walk or ride bicycles to take in the views 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Rides back to the center will be available.
Fat Racks BBQ will have food available for purchase at the visitor center lot. Also, BLM will have activities for children to participate in.
Buffalo Bill Dam was completed in 1910 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Buffalo Bill Dam was the tallest dam in the world upon completion. Construction began in 1904 and work was dangerous, difficult and tedious.
When completed in 1910, Buffalo Bill Dam was one of the first concrete arch dams built in the United States. At 325 feet high, it was also the highest dam in the world at the time.
As part of the Shoshone Project, the dam irrigates more than 93,000 acres including crops of beans, alfalfa, oats, barley, and sugar beets.
The completed water storage supplies four irrigation districts.
Staff and volunteers will be on-site to answer questions and provide assistance.
The event is open and free to the public. For any questions, contact visitor center general manager Leslie Slater Wilson, (307) 527-6076.
