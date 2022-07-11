In spring 2008, Lynn Johnson Houze of Cody published her “Images of America: Cody” book, and in summer 2009, Jeremy M. Johnston of Powell published his “Images of America: Powell.”
Today, it’s no surprise that the two authors would use their experiences to collaborate on a new book, “Images of America: Park County,” which was released June 22.
The two discussed their project with the Pahaska Corral of Westerners at the group’s May 23 meeting at the Irma Hotel.
“We decided to write the book about two years ago,” the duo explains, “and, if possible, we committed to gathering photos that neither one of us had used before. This meant enlarging our search beyond local resources. But then Covid hit, and several of the archives we wanted to access for images and material closed for in-person visits – and some of those didn’t have online collections. This slowed down our research.”
Produced by Arcadia Publishing of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., the Images of America series “celebrates the history of neighborhoods, towns and cities across the country.” The company uses local writers and historians to pen their community’s story with a special focus on scores of historical photographs.
“The history of Park County is really the history of the West,” Johnston adds. “This is an area with a wide range of ecology and topography that affected its settlements and settlers. Those scenic areas brought lots of people to the area who created several communities, many of which no longer exist. Our goal is to share these stories.”
The authors feature a sizeable cast of characters and backdrops. Readers are sure to recognize local street names or places on a map – but never quite knew how they came to be. They include names like Milk Bottle Riley, Pat O’Hara, John Chapman and Otto Franc and places such as the various stage stops throughout the county, as well as Penrose, Marquette, Kirwin, the Heart Mountain Relocation Center and the Badger Basin Oil Camp.
Many notables have also made their way to Park County: Alice Roosevelt Longworth, Ernest Hemingway, Amelia Earhart and Owen Wister (author of “The Virginian”) who noted that he “came out (West) to calm his nerves.”
No history of Park County is complete without Yellowstone – and more place names and people. For example, after the park was officially created in 1872, the Army instituted Camp Sheridan (basically Mammoth) to “watch the tourists.” They also set up patrol cabins throughout the park to deal with poaching. When talk began of removing the Army, area residents wanted the military to remain since “soldiers were good business.”
And in “the more things change, the more they stay the same” department, allowing cars to enter Yellowstone was not without controversy. In 1915, opponents warned that permitting cars would ruin the park, which had, to that point, been accessed mostly by the wealthy. But in keeping with the park’s motto, “for the benefit and enjoyment of the people,” cars were part of the “democratization” of Yellowstone, according to Johnston. Cars let everyone have access.
“The book is arranged topically rather than in chronological order,” Houze explains. “We used some 13 sources and included 160 photos.”
The release date is June 22 with the book available locally at Legends, The Thistle and Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, plus the Homesteader Museum in Powell, the Meeteetse Museum and the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center. Readers can also get the book from the publisher, Arcadia Publishing, and from Amazon.”
Houze currently serves as the volunteer director/curator of the Cody Heritage Museum. Previously, she worked as the assistant curator at both the Buffalo Bill Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and the Park County Historical Society Archives. Johnston is a lifelong resident of Park County and taught history for more than 15 years at Northwest College before coming to the Center as managing editor of The Papers of William F. Cody. Today he’s the chief historian and Tate Endowed Chair of Western History at the Center.
