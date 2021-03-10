The annual Miss Cody Stampede Royalty Pageant, for girls age 10-23 is Saturday.
It’s a chance to be part of the royalty for the Cody Stampede, including Miss Cody Stampede Lady-in-Waiting, Miss Cody Stampede Senior Princess and Miss Cody Stampede Junior Princess.
It starts 10 a.m. at Trapper Arena and continues at 1 p.m. at the Cody Library Grizzly Room.
Check out the Miss Cody Stampede Royalty Facebook page for more info. Or email mcsrcommittee@gmail.com for the application and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.