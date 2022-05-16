The public is invited to the Cody Library on Thursday at 11 a.m. to celebrate the accomplishments of the participants of the second Creative Aging Painting Watercolor class.
The class attendees have honed their skills over eight courses and will be on hand during the reception to showcase their masterpieces.
The artists will not only exhibit their works but talk about their learning processes and share their artist statements.
This event is free and open to the public in and refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call (307) 527-1880 or email cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries is a joint initiative of the Wyoming State Library, the Wyoming State Arts Council, and Lifetime Arts.
The project was made possible through the generous support from the May and Stanley Smith Charitable Trust and the Wyoming Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.