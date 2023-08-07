Bright blue shimmering dance numbers, a “Mary Poppins” act, singers of all ages, guitar players, violinists and solo ballads are all in store for the attendees at Compete for a Cause, scheduled for Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Organizer Brook Grant held a practice session in City Park on July 31.
“It’s a chance to get the jitters out,” she told the performers. “We’ll go in whatever order you choose, whether you want to get it over with or if you need to take a minute.”
This is Compete for a Cause’s fifth year. The event is a talent show that raises money for families in need in the community.
This year’s recipient is Nylah Marks, a 9-year-old girl who struggles with Tourette’s Syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and autism. She was diagnosed in February of last year, according to Compete for a Cause’s Facebook page.
“Compete for a Cause is dedicating their 5th season to Nylah,” the Facebook page said. “Our goal is to help fund her service dog, and to bring awareness to those struggles that are often on the inside and sometimes go unnoticed.”
Nylah’s parents, Allen and Nikki, first noticed “oddities” when Nylah turned 2, the Facebook post said. After she was diagnosed, Nikki and Allen researched how to help.
“Their goal is to help Nylah live a normal life, as much as possible, while embracing her unique neurological function,” the Compete for a Cause Facebook page said.
Her parents saw how Nylah found comfort in and was calmed by dogs when she was allowed to sit with and pet them.
“We are hopeful that a service dog will not only be a great companion and comfort to our girl, but that a service dog will also increase the quality of life for our entire family,” Nikki said in a Compete for a Cause Facebook post.
The funds raised at the event will go toward getting Nylah a service dog, which is currently being trained by locally run and operated Duty Dogs.
Alicia Becker, one of the owners of Duty Dogs, attended the July 31 practice session, with her son Jedidiah, who is in charge of training Nylah’s service dog, Aggie.
“It is just a blessing,” Grant said. “We thought we were going to have to go out of Cody to get Nylah a service dog.”
Becker explained how Aggie, who is a seven-month-old chocolate English labrador retriever, is being trained specifically for Nylah’s needs.
“Aggie is perfectly suited for Nylah to mitigate the challenges she has,” Becker said.
Aggie is undergoing what the Beckers call “de-pressure therapy” in which Aggie is trained to be out in public and around people.
“De-pressure therapy will help calm Nylah,” Jedidiah said. “For instance, we give the command ‘cuddle’ and [Aggie] jumps up and gives Nylah a hug, and it helps de-stress Nylah.”
Aggie is still being trained, which would take up to 18 months to complete, Becker said. But, Nylah visits Aggie every week and occasionally has sleepovers with her.
In addition to raising funds for Nylah’s service dog, Compete for a Cause “hopes to bring light and hope to all those who are affected by neurological disorders as well as mental illness,” its Facebook page said.
The color theme this year is teal blue for Tourette’s syndrome.
All of the money raised will go directly to the Marks family to fund Nylah’s service dogs in addition to funding any other needs that will improve Nylah’s quality of life, the Facebook page said.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/compete4cause/.
For more information on Duty Dogs, visit dutydogs.com/.
