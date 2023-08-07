Compete for a Cause
Buy Now

The recipient of this year's Compete for a Cause, Nylah Marks, 9, practices tricks with her service dog, Aggie, as trainer from Duty Dogs, Jedidiah Becker assists. The funds raised this year will go towards getting Nylah her service dog.

 Morgan Phillips

Bright blue shimmering dance numbers, a “Mary Poppins” act, singers of all ages, guitar players, violinists and solo ballads are all in store for the attendees at Compete for a Cause, scheduled for Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.