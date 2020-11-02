Earlier this year, Northwest College partnered with Montana State University Billings on applying for the International and Foreign Language Education grant.
Awarded through the U.S. Department of Education, the Office of International Studies at MSU-B was awarded the three-year UISFL grant in August. NWC, a longtime regional leader in internationalization efforts, is the key partner in this grant. Both institutions will develop programs to support their students and faculty.
The objectives of the project include strengthening and improving undergraduate instruction in international studies and foreign languages at both NWC and MSU-B.
“With this grant and our partnership with MSU Billings, we have a wonderful opportunity to give our students a chance to study abroad, strengthen our foreign language offerings and support teaching and research for our faculty in countries like Japan, South Korea and China,” NWC Intercultural Program Manager Amanda Enriquez said. “Now, more than ever, opportunities and partnerships like this are paramount in our effort to promote and build cultural awareness and understanding, not only in the U.S., but around the world.”
An important component of the program is to increase faculty expertise in global studies by awarding multiple fellowships per year for three years to NWC and MSU-B faculty, who would add global skills to existing courses or create entirely new courses with a global focus. Fellowships will include travel to universities in Korea, Japan and China.
The principal investigator in the grant is Dr. Paul M. Foster, MSU-B executive director of the office of international studies. Foster worked closely with MSU-B’s faculty to develop the program during the past several years, but only in March – during the height of the pandemic – were the details finalized and the proposal submitted.
“This grant will allow us to offer all of our students a chance to get engaged with the world, especially in the world area that presents the greatest challenges and opportunities to Montana – East Asia,” Foster said.
To learn more about the UISFL grant, visit www2.ed.gov/fund/grants-apply.html.
