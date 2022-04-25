Cody Center for the Performing Arts will present its 38th annual recital May 12-13 at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
“Under the Big Top,” will begin at 6 p.m. and will include students ages two and up performing various styles of dance including tap, ballet, jazz, acro, modern and hip hop. Adult tickets are $15 and student/senior tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, visit codyperformin garts.com.
“Under the Big Top is just the beginning,” said CCPA Artistic Director Angie McKenzie. “Our recital kicks off a whole summer of circus-themed events at Cody Center which includes camps and classes that are circus themed as well as an actual circus fund raiser that will be taking place at the CCGA gym on June 11.”
“Under the Big Top” features nearly 200 student dancers. It is a fun night of entertainment for the whole family which includes an epic pirate ballet as well as songs and dances from a variety of genres. Before the show, audience members can purchase flowers for their favorite dancer, get CCPA merchandise, and they can learn about and register for our summer camps and classes.
Cody Center for the Performing Arts has been a part of the Big Horn Basin for 38 years, offering dance instruction for children and adults ages two and up. Classes include creative movement, ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, modern and hip-hop. With the addition of Cody Center for Gymnastics and Acrobatic Arts, Cody Center now offers gymnastic and tumbling classes for children up to age 18.
CCGA is home of the Valor USA gymnastics team. CCPA dancers have competed and perfformed nationally at festivals and competitions in Colorado, Montana, Los Angeles and New York City. CCPA also houses Studio Theatre at CCPA, Cody’s “off-main” theatre.
If you go
What: CCPA spring
recital
When: 6 p.m. May 12-13
Where: Wynona
Thompson Auditorium
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students/seniors
