It’s hard to believe that it’s November already. Here in Park County, we keep getting hints of winter weather, and we can’t think of any other place that makes preparing for winter more fun than the Park County Library.
With wintertime comes the wonderful holiday season, and I am sure everyone is already thinking of what to cook for Thanksgiving. There is no better place to visit then one of our three libraries; Cody, Powell and Meeteetse to find that answer. Our libraries are displaying some of the wonderful cookbooks we have in our collection to help you come up with the perfect holiday meal.
This month, the library is offering a screening of “Visions of Warriors,” which follows four veterans as the participate in a photo recovery project that helps them with their metal health. This free online screening is available 11/8-11/21, just go to our website or Facebook page for the link.
At 2 p.m. every Friday in November, the Cody Library is hosting a Book to Film series showing a free movie from a book. It’s a great time to come in from the windy weather, watch a free movie, then check out a book to take home for the weekend.
Park County Libraries are currently hosting a healthy competition called Food for No Fines. The libraries are not currently charging fines, but we wanted to continue our tradition of collecting for our annual food drive. This year, we are hosting a Food for No Fines, to encourage patrons to drop off food donations at their library, Nov. 2-Jan. 2.
Typically, Food for Fines is meant to wipe out overdue fines. Since the libraries are fine-free this year, we are challenging each community to collect more than the others in a friendly Cody vs. Powell vs. Meeteetse competition called Food for No Fines. Donations of canned or packaged dry foods in good condition for people and pets will be accepted. Nonfood items, such as toilet paper, blankets or soap are also welcome. Homemade, home-canned or expired items cannot be collected.
In Cody, the donations will benefit The Cody Cupboard and the Park County Animal Shelter.
In Powell, donations benefit Powell Valley Loaves and Fishes and Caring for Powell Animals.
In Meeteetse, instead of food, monetary donations to the Friends of the Library are appreciated. They will donate the money locally.
Donations cannot be used to forgive amounts owed for lost or damaged books.
Help us help our community and earn bragging rights over our “rival” libraries!
Don’t forget to use your library card to check out our wonderful online resources. Through Cloud Library, we offer thousands of audio and eBook titles.
We offer a huge variety of online resources to assist with school work, learn a language, access the Park County Archives, health resources and much more. Just go to our website, parkcountylibrary.org/research/.
Your Neighborhood Library
Just a friendly reminder that all Park County Libraries will be closed for Thanksgiving, Thursday,Nov. 26-Sunday, Nov. 29. Make sure to swing by your library to grab some reading material and movies for the holiday season. Stop by the Park County Libraries and check us out, please follow us on Facebook, Instagram and visit our website, parkcountylibrary.org, for more information, events, story times and more. We have something for everyone, everyone is welcome, and best of all, it is free.
