The University of Wyoming recently released its President’s, Provost’s, Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman honor rolls for the fall semester.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
The Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
President’s Honor Roll
Burlington - Abigail Casey, Dallin H. Davidson, Alora Tempany.
Clark - Nathaniel D. Whitham.
Cody - Emmie Rae Baker, Elizabeth Baldwin, Brittan Noel Bower, Keifer A. Buss, Jenna Crawford, Caden Crooks, Lyric Fike Crooks, Duke J. Dickson, Anesa Etter, Summer Marie Holeman, Cheyenne Irene Hume, Nathan Hunt, Abigail Klessens, Tamsyn Lewis, Chase Jackson Livingston, Drew Michael Morris, McKayla Moss, Logan Nugent, Sierra R. Olmstead, Macey N. Reed, Holly Spiering, Solomon J. Stewart, Teagan Thompson, Jonathan Williams
Cowley - Kalley Mae Collins, Genavive Aubrey Mader, Marty Welling.
Lovell - Abigail Cerda, Justin Hopkin Dausman, Rabiah Khan, Emily Olsen.
Powell - Cody Akin, Ethan K. Bartholomew, Jace Michael Bohlman, Clayton Christopher, James Brown, Skylar R. Cooley, Jaymison J. Cox, Dylan Marie Croft, Katherine M. Drew, Brianna N. Evelo, Rachel Fowler, Ivy Lillian Grover, Tarje David Grover, Dakota J. Hansen, Addison M. Howard, Aidan E. Jacobsen, Grace M. McDaniel, Jordan C. Moore, Keaton Rowton, Sierra Sanders, Aubrie N. Stenerson, Sierra J. Vogt, Sadie P. Wenzel
Wapiti - Tristan James Rowland.
Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls
Burlington - Abigail I. McNiven.
Cody - Daniel Allen, Reece P. Andre, Chloe Baker, Sophie Baker, Amalie G. Beachler, Thomas C. Bower, Hayden C. Bronnenberg, Nakoa A. Brown, Michael Joseph Caudle, Brook C. Deal, Daniel J. Deming, Natalie J. Demple, Taylor Donham, Allison Edwards, Brandon J. Feketi, Kevin C. Fontana, Trevor P. Freyder, Jackson Gail, Rigg R. Harrison, Charles Icenogle, Madison L. Icenogle, EmRee P. Johnston, Kavan J. Johnston, Dallin Jones, Peter A. Klessens, Rylan Carter Knopp, Tayler B. Kraut, Augustus W. Mahieu, Robert A. McMinn, Sahla Rae Miller, Logan G. Oberheu, Kaitlyn Sierra Polley, Laura E. Prior, Landon Rau, Allyson R. Schroeder, Nicholas K. Simpson, Baylee Jade Stafford, Samantha Lynn Stevens, Keaton E. Stone, Andrew Thomas, Jakoby Vipperman, Nicole Wagler, Reese A. Ward, Jordan Wasia
Cowley - Taylor Despain, Cason A. James.
Lovell - Benjamin Andrew Cornia, Megan Lee Cornia, Kailei K. Fink, Jacob R. Grant, Trent Grohman, Michelle Lake, Kaylie McArthur, Amos J. Monterde, Andrea Lois P. Monterde.
Powell - Brandi Akin, Randall Andrews, Madeline K. Argento, Jaxton K. Braten, Logan T. Brown, Devon Jane Curtis, Kolt D. Flores, Toran Jay Graham, Ashtyn M. Heny, Aaron L. Jacobsen, Sarah A. Liggett, Megan C. McDaniel, Javier Mendoza, Sophe S. Morrow, Julia Kay Patricia O’Neill, Hannah N. Saville, Ian P. Smith, Elsie Jo Spomer, John D. Walsh, Kady J. Wells
Wapiti - Mason Grey Baum, Victoria Ransom.
Provost’s Honor Roll
Burlington - Maelona Tempany
Cody - Julia A. Cook, Katie Denise Couture, Haley Egger, Cody Paul Hume
Cowley - Delanee M. Miller, Olivia Peterson.
Lovell - Aspen P. Flood, Dalton J. Nixon.
Meeteetse - Dawson Cale Kluesner.
Powell - William Henry Cummings, Rachel Kuntz, Dalton M. McMillan, Gabrielle M. Metzler, Marie W. Ramier, Abigail Mariah Saville, Laura Shoopman, Jordan L. Walsh.
