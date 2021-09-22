By JONNY CLINTON
Jannelle Fazio said she could pick out Santiago Michalek’s painting without seeing the name.
“He’s effortless. He has striking contrast and conveys mood and emotion,” Fazio said. “He usually paints trains. We saw one of his paintings earlier that was a train, but was focused more on the conductor, but we recognized his work right away.”
Michalek was just one of around 30 artists at this year’s auction and quick draw competition at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Saturday.
Michalek ventured away from the trains on Saturday to paint a broken down pickup in a field, but his style was still recognizable.
Maybe no piece spoke to the character of Wyoming more than Donna Howell-Sickles’ pastel and charcoal drawing of a lively, beaming cowgirl atop a wooden fence, surrounded by a trio of horses and three ranch dogs.
Being from Texas may have helped inspire the work that screamed Wyoming.
“If I weren’t Texan, I’d be Wyoming,” Howell-Sickles said. “When it comes to this auction and quick draw, you need a lot more luck and faith than you do at other events.”
Joe Arnold’s painting of Pilot Peak stirred emotions of Cody resident Nova Brown Young, who was reminded of the great 1959 earthquake in the area that shook the earth for miles around, and claimed the lives of 28 people.
“It was really eerie,” Brown Young said. “People ran out of buildings, and when the shaking stopped the rock slides started crashing down. A lot of the trails were changed after that.”
A crowd favorite in David F. Riley emerged in the 90-minute quick draw. His lifelike portrait of Chief Wild Horse emerged and popped off the canvas. The stoic subject looked ready to tell the crowd the stories of his struggles and battles.
After spending last year downtown due to the pandemic, most artists said they were glad to be back at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Last year seemed a little too spread out for most, and they were glad to see things get back to near normal, and be in the same area to work and chat.
As the wind picked up and the bell was close to ringing to signal the end of the contest, the clay sculpture by LaQuincey Reed of a freed African slave was springing to life, soaking in the sunshine, beaming with hope of a new way of life after feeling freedom for the first time.
The piece, titled “Sunshine In” was part of his focus on blacks in the west, and their transition from slavery to freedom. And it appeared everyone around was enjoying the sunshine and their own sense of freedom after such a trying year for many.
“It’s my fourth year here, and I love it,” Reed said. “The people here are different than what you get on the east coast. Everyone is just so nice and friendly. It feels great to be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.