“Can’t Break Me.” was the second-place winner of this year’s American Dream Essay Contest. Written by Meeteetse senior Leo Horsen, the essay recounts a traumatic accident Horsen suffered while helping out at a Meeteetse track meet in 2016 and his subsequent recovery.
The following is the full text of Horsen's essay.
I woke up on a bright, sunny Monday morning. I looked at my phone and saw the date. It read May 2, 2016. I was thirteen and knew just about everything. I got up out of bed, and brushed my teeth. I got into a fight with my mom and my youngest sister, I can’t remember what it was about, but the argument ran through my head throughout most of the day, and it put me in a terrible mood.
I went to school and classes were as normal as they ever were, except for the fact that our school had scheduled a track meet that day because the previous weekend had been postponed due to the weather.
The argument continued to weigh heavily on me, so I went to my mom’s classroom and apologized to her some time that afternoon. My class was asked to help out with the track meet. Most of us were on the middle school track team anyway, and we had already planned to help. I remember walking down the steep hill that led to the track and almost falling on the way down.
When I got to the field, I asked my track coach where I should begin helping. He told my second youngest sister and I to go and see if the shot put event needed any help.
We both agreed and made our way over to the shot put rink, which was located next to the discus event where my best friend was helping. My sister and I had a routine where when a shot put was thrown, my sister would mark and I would measure. I got tired of measuring, so I asked my sister if I could do the marking and she would do the measuring. She agreed and handed the markers to me and I gave her the measuring tape.
This exchange was during the test flights, so neither of us were paying attention to the shot put rink. I was sitting on the ground next to the shot put rink as the test flights were going on.
I had my head down playing with the markers when all of a sudden everything went black.
I dreamed about getting on a helicopter and flying to Colorado State University, where I had been greeted by a football player by the name of Germain Ifedi, who I remember had been scouted by the Seattle Seahawks, my favorite NFL team. I then remember laying down in a bed that was so comfortable I said to myself that I could lay here forever. I then remember looking at the edge of the bed and seeing my mom, only it looked like she had been crying for hours. I remember what felt like someone pulling a tube out of my throat. I was hacking up so much spit and saliva, that I thought most of it was blood. Then like it was yesterday, I can remember hearing the sound of a cardiac monitor, also known as a heart monitor, beeping away.
I can still hear its continuous beep as it monitored my heart making sure that I was still alive.
I am able to hear the busy hospital chatter and feeling completely immobile. After what seems like an eternity, I am able to open my eyes and see nothing but the brightness of that white hospital room. The nurse had come around to check and make sure that I was okay and still living. I was so scared and afraid.
I was thinking, “Why couldn’t I move? What happened? I was helping with the shot put event. Why am I here in a hospital bed? Why does it reek of hand sanitizer in here?”
I remember trying to move my arms. My left arm ached and just felt weak. I tried moving my right arm and that also felt weak, but not in the way my left arm did.
No, my right arm felt so much more unnatural, then it dawned on me that I couldn’t feel my right arm at all. I tried moving my legs but they weren’t budging. I felt like I had been strapped down. A nurse had realized I was awake and went to go tell the doctor.
The nurse, along with the doctor, came rushing back in. The doctor asked, “How are you feeling? Do you know where you are?”
Neither of those questions did I know the answer to.
After every question, I would try to speak but nothing would come out, and my mouth would remain closed. The doctor had told me that I was in the Intensive Care Unit or better known as the ICU and that I was involved in an accident at the track meet I was helping at. He told me that I was life-flighted to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana.
He also told me that they had contacted my mom and said that I have woken up. The next thing I saw was my mom walking into the ICU and into my room. The room had two main walls on the sides and behind my bed were windows peering out to an alleyway behind the hospital. Where I was facing was a clear glass wall that had a sliding glass door that went out to the receptionist desk for the ICU. My mom walks in the room with tears in her eyes just happy to see that I had finally woken up.
“How long was I out for? It couldn’t have been longer than a few hours, right?”
Little did I know I had been in a coma for 14 days. I remember looking over to my left and seeing a clock/calendar. It read: 6:36pm, May 16, 2016.
Two whole weeks I was in an induced coma. For fourteen days I was fighting for my life. If I was out for any longer they were going to have to perform surgery on me to relieve some pressure that had been building up in my head. My mom had told me everything between May 2 and May 16. She told me that they had strapped me to the hospital bed for “safety,” like I could move anyway.
That night my mom was forced to leave the ICU, because they did not allow anyone to stay overnight in the ICU. My mom was crying and she could not bear leaving me alone in the hospital, although she had done this routinely for the last 14 days. Where she went every night, at the time, I did not know, but I knew she would be back in the morning.
That night was the longest and what seemed like the worst night of my entire life. I remember the nurse doing her last check-up for a few hours. She might have thought I was asleep and wanted to let me rest. After she left to go see other patients, I remember sitting there and needing to use the bathroom. As I had stated before, I was still unable to communicate. I messed my pants and I sat there for hours. It dawned on me, this is my life now.
I can still remember the tears streaming down my face and as I sat there, all poopy pants, and tears down my eyes, I started to think, “How could I let this happen? Who threw the shot put and caused this to happen? Why would God let this happen to me?”
I was so unhappy and scared that I began to lose hope in myself. The cold blanket that started to make me shiver, not being able to speak because my throat was all cut up from when they pulled the respirator out of me, being all poopy pantsed, and the feeling of isolation. I was utterly alone. As I sat there, I tried closing my eyes and forcing myself to sleep. I was not able to. I often wonder if it was because of all the adrenaline I had from being so scared, or maybe it was from being so cold that I was jackhammering, or maybe it was because I had been in a coma for the last 14 days so sleep wasn’t really an issue. To this day, I still don’t know the answer. As I sat there, I realized that nobody was coming to save me.
I was in hell.
It wasn’t too long after that night that I found myself on the top floor of St. Vincent's Hospital. I had made leaps and bounds and within two weeks after waking up, I had the doctors and medical professionals already talking about releasing me and within a week I was discharged from the hospital. I still had to go through, physical, occupational and speech therapy. This was another mental battle that I had to fight, when it came to therapy.
When I was hit with the shot put, my brain had literally reset itself and I had to re-learn everything from how to put on clothes, to eating, to trying to write, to even re-learning how to talk normal. To this day, I still catch myself stuttering and stammering.
Remember my right arm that I couldn’t move? Well, the shot put had hit the left side of my brain and completely destroyed the whole right side of my body. I slowly started to gain back strength and because of my great progress within a year I didn’t need to go to therapy anymore.
Just because I had made it out of therapy and was having great success doesn’t mean that I didn’t have my struggles and hardships. During the time I was in the hospital and the time that I was finally let go from most of the therapy sessions, I had gained over 60 pounds. When the accident happened, I was already a big boy and weighed in at 220 pounds, and when I was finally done with physical therapy I weighed about 283 pounds.
This wasn’t healthy for anybody and I decided to make a change in my weight and all the crap I was eating. I would do a set of workouts and run for at least 45 minutes, twice a day everyday for eight months. By the time eight months rolled around, I had lost almost 105 pounds. At 181 pounds, I was at my lowest weight I had been since I was in fourth grade.
To this day I am still not fully recovered from the accident. According to the neurologist a few years back, he said that I will not fully be recovered until five years after my accident. The road to recovery is a long-lasting race that I ran completely alone. In order to overcome and make myself better than what I once was, I had to go to war with myself and go back to that dark place in my mind. That is how I made such significant progress.
I often go back to that night I was in ICU, the coldest and loneliest I had ever been. I go back and I dissect every part of that absolute hell. I think that I could have died from that accident, I should have died from that accident. It’s a miracle that I’m here today. If I ever get upset over the “little things”, I think of the memory of where I almost died, both physically and mentally.
Physically, the actual accident of the shot put hitting my head. And mentally, the battle that I fought with myself the night I woke up from my coma. It’s extremely important that I live by a code, the code that reminds me that I am not what I was that night. I live each day with courage, no matter what life decides to throw at me. I will hold the line. I have to hold the line.
