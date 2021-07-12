A longtime musician, singer and songwriter in Hoback is sharing his musical style Thursday in Cody.
Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine, a Wyo-Americana group, play 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Concerts in the Park.
It’s the second concert in the summer series, which runs every Thursday through Aug. 12.
Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, vocalist and producer Aaron Davis has spent half of his life in Kentucky, the latter half in Wyoming, and another lifetime carving out an existence as an independent recording and touring artist, according to his online bio.
Chiefly known as co-founder of longtime alt-folk/country-blues band Screen Door Porch and in recent years, the eclectic solo ramblings and the accompanying project Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine, he’s also a studio engineer-producer-session player at his own Three Hearted Recording Studio in Hoback.
The group includes Davis (vocal, banjo), David P. Bundy (fretless bass), Mike Patton (piano) and Jason Baggett (drums).
From “searing slide guitar” echoing gritty Southern blues à la Duane Allman, to a patchwork of story folk and acoustic roots, pensive alt-country, and improvisational 70s-influenced rock, Davis has been described as a “truly phenomenal songwriter” by Americana UK, with “the lyrical prowess of Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and edginess of a weathered bluesman,” said a reviewer in Buckrail.
Recent studio collaborations as a recording and mixing engineer include Jason Tyler Burton, Coyote Queen, The Minor Keys, Isaac Hayden, Micah Maly, and Quinn Cerovski.
If you go
What: Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine perform at Concerts in the Park
When: 6:30 p.m.
Thursday.
Where: City Park
bandshell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.