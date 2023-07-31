It was a horrid day. I didn’t know how to tell my parents. And my teacher would fail me. All because I lost weeks of research somewhere between home and school. A fateful sloppiness that clarified my future.
For weeks, I had been keeping meticulous blood pressure records. No, not my blood pressure. Blood pressure of my ninth -grade classmates. Knowing how I had higher blood pressure when under stress, I sought to prove this was an issue for other students. I had determined their normal rates and was finishing up measuring them under the stresses of tests, physical activities and, for fun, after sock hop dances in the gym. I hadn’t had a chance to truly study the results, but empirically I knew the findings were proving my hypothesis.
But now the diligent work was for nothing. Yes, I was a fifteen-year-old forgetful teenager, but there really was no excuse. The records were gone. For years I had known I would be a nurse and, at the time, this interlude seemed to end that dream.
In school, science had not been my top interest, even though I knew I’d become a nurse. My mom was a nurse so, truly without any serious considerations, I knew I would be, too. That was that. It wasn’t until fifth grade that a teacher actually engaged me in science. Wearing a bright blue dress, matching cardigan sweater, and a huge smile, Mrs. Pierce stood in the doorway of Room 5. This was a new school to me and I liked this new teacher.
Then, not long after the start of the school year, Mrs. Pierce told us that we’d all be expected to have a project for the school science fair. She explained that science is very inclusive so almost any concept would work.
After a “conference” with my pediatrician dad, I decided to do my project on respiration. I found lots of information in the encyclopedia, Dad drew me some pictures of explanation and we plotted out the project. Mrs. Pierce approved. Up until now, I hadn’t had any special interest in science, but Mrs. Pierce made it challenging and fun.
Spring arrived too rapidly. Before we knew it, the time had arrived for the school science fair. I’d prepared my explanation for the judges and luckily all the electronic parts worked -— the organs lit up as I detailed the process of respiration. And just like that, I was told I was the fifth- grade class winner. Next up? State competition. At state I won first place. A novel experience.
Then the news that unmoored me. I was being moved back to my old school. No Mrs. Pierce. I clung to Mrs. Pierce as I said “good-bye.” She pulled me back at arms- length and said, “You may be leaving Morningside but if you’d like, I’ll help you with a science project for next year.” She was as good as her word.
This pattern continued for three years. I would do a project under Mrs. Pierce’s and my dad’s tutelage, enter and win. All the wins resulted in being invited to be part of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry groundbreaking celebration! The zenith of my involvement in science.
For the first time, in ninth grade, I had a dedicated science teacher. Mrs. Pierce was no longer at my side.
“You have a real science teacher now,” she cajoled as I protested her departure. “You need to move on.”
So, now we’re back to that aborted science project. How hard did I look for the research? Looking back, I think not very hard. It was drudgery. There was no Mrs. Pierce by my side. There were no accolades. Science as it turns out was not my love. It was the attention I received that I lusted after.
My dad being a doctor and my mom a nurse, it was always assumed I would be a nurse (no thought of my being a doctor in the 1950s.) I went along with that assumption until, apparently, I didn’t.
Yes, my parents and teacher were extremely disappointed with me that I not only lost my research, but I lost my interest in science. But it was their disappointment. Not mine.
My future was clarified. I felt freedom from obligation and turned my sights on teaching. The place I belonged all along.
Story series:
Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that’s why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I’ve been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
