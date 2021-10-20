The Cody Police Department is teaming up with Park County faith leaders to create safer, stronger communities by connecting officers with the residents they serve.
The Police Department, in collaboration with the Cody Ministerial Association, is hosting a Faith and Blue symposium at 7 p.m. Monday, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cody.
Faith leaders and law enforcement officers will address topics of mutual concern, and discuss how community members, faith leaders, and law enforcement can work together to ensure safe neighborhoods while protecting the rights of those who are policed.
The event is free and although focused towards the various denominations of the Cody Ministerial Association is open to all Park County residents. Light refreshments will be available.
Faith and Blue is a national event that seeks to allow community residents to better know their local law enforcement agencies, have conversation on the tough but important topics on policing, and to join in partnerships that will enhance community engagement efforts.
Cody’s event will feature a panel of three local law enforcement officers and three members representing the area’s faith community. Attendees will have opportunities to ask questions.
The Monday symposium will be the first in a number of planned future activities aimed at helping the Cody Police Department and the public to better work together now and in the years to come, shaping the future of policing in Cody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.