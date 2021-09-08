By MARGUERITE HOUSE
“Words make you think a thought. Music makes you feel a feeling. A song makes you feel a thought,” said Wizard of Oz lyricist E.Y. “Yip” Harburg (1896 - 1981).
And this weekend, the collection of songwriters descending on Cody for the inaugural Yellowstone Songwriter Festival is proof positive.
Thursday-Saturday, nearly anywhere in downtown Cody is sure to be within earshot of the best songwriters from Nashville and across North America. Purchase tickets and be right in the center of the fun.
Nashville headliners include James Dean Hicks, Susan Gibson and Karen Staley, along with Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame Inductees Tony Arata from Franklin, Tennessee, and Kostas from Belgrade, Montana. In addition, twelve Rising Stars from across North America—including Cody’s own Kalyn Beasley—are ready to entertain from several locations downtown. In all, there are 20 songwriters, 20 live shows and seven venues.
At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in the Cody Auditorium, the Nashville headliners showcase their talents with more than 30 No. 1 hit songs to their credit. The Rising Star shows take place throughout the afternoon and early evening all three days, and the songwriters appear at a family-friendly free show Saturday at noon in City Park.
Kicking off the day on Friday and Saturday mornings, festivalgoers can enjoy their breakfast treats and meet songwriters up-close-and-personal. Then, night owls can wrap up each day with open mic or jam sessions at local hot spots.
An All-Access Pass is available for $90 and admits the holder to all festival events. Or attendees can purchase all-access passes for Friday or Saturday at $49 each. An all-access pass for all the Rising Star events only is $35, with a daily rate of $10 for these events. Passes, tickets, and wristbands can be picked up at the Yellowstone Songwriter Festival Box Office at the Cody Auditorium on Thursday, noon-4 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are non-refundable—except if the ticket holder must cancel due to coronavirus-related causes.
The Yellowstone Songwriter Festival is sponsored by Rocky Mountain Songwriter Festivals Inc., a non-profit 501 c-3 corporation that produces events to bring the creativity of songwriting to mountain communities in Montana and Wyoming. Besides Cody, the group hosts festivals in Red Lodge and Whitefish, Montana.
“Our festivals are hosted in the downtown districts of these communities utilizing the existing infrastructure of bars, restaurants, coffee houses and theaters,” Festival CEO Mike Booth explains. “Through these festivals, we are able to fulfill our mission to promote music education through local public schools, private schools and colleges.”
To date, the organization has gifted more than $40,000 to fulfill its mission.
“We have some of the best songwriters in the music industry joining us in Cody,” Booth adds. “Each show features two or three songwriters telling stories, trading songs and showcasing their creativity. To launch our first Yellowstone Songwriter Festival, all we’re missing is our Cody fans who simply love music. We invite everyone to Cody’s beautiful and vibrant downtown, and we look forward to sharing this incredible weekend of songwriting, creativity and music with you. There really is something for everyone!”
For most events, seating is limited. Online ticket sales along with a complete schedule, list of venues and songwriter bios are available on the group’s website, yellowstonesongwriterfestival.org. More information is also available on the festival Facebook page, @YellowstoneSongwriterFestival, YellowstoneSongwriterFestival, or by contacting co-producer Teresa Muhic at tmuhic@yahoo.com or (307) 586-2320.
