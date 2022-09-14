“Thou hast with thine arm redeemed thy people, the sons of Jacob and Joseph. The waters saw thee, O God, the waters saw thee; they were afraid: the depths also were troubled. The clouds poured out water: the skies sent out sound: thine arrows also went abroad.” Psalms 75:15-17
That Biblical citation accompanies the title of the painting that earned this year’s Spirit of the Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale Award. Artist Thomas Kegler created the 30 x 40-inch oil, “By the Light, Psalms 75:15-17,” a landscape of Castle Rock and the South Fork Valley bathed in moonlight.
“I’m incredibly honored and humbled,” Kegler said from his home in upstate New York where he received the news in a phone call. “I never saw it coming.”
Art show director Kathy Thompson explained why the judges selected the piece. “This award recognizes the artwork that is most representative of the Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale in terms of location, history, and the greatness and grandeur embodied by the ‘spirit’ of the American West,” she said. “It emulates the grandeur of where we live.”
The three-judge panel also chose two other artists for awards: Tucker Smith in the two-dimensional category and Campbell Dosch in three-dimensional. In addition, Awards for Excellence went to T.D. Kelsey, Grant Redden, David Santillanes and
Dustin Van Wechel. And Olivia Christensen won the Gilly Fales Fine Arts Scholarship Award.
The judges were Linda Williams, Bozeman Art Museum executive director, and two Cody residents, art collector Andy Franklin and Tim Newton, publisher of Western Art and Architecture. Facilitator Sheila Lucas participated to ensure their deliberations were collaborative, Thompson said.
Each judge was asked ahead of time to choose five works in each category, before the group met at 9:30 a.m. to share their stories and ideas, Thompson said, “and they were done before noon.” That occurred the morning of Aug. 18, the same day as the evening opening of the show in the Bunker Sands Gallery at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. It will remain on display until the auction on Sept. 23.
Kegler’s technique and overall composition captivated the judges, Thompson said. Williams commented, “His ability to capture that moment and give it back to the viewer is exceptional.”
“It’s an ambitious piece,” Newton remarked, “and he succeeded. Grandeur is what comes to mind.”
Tucker Smith’s “Wyoming Buffalo” garnered the Two-Dimensional Award for its exceptional execution and craftsmanship, Thompson said. The 20 x 24-inch work depicts a classic Wyoming scene of buffalo in a sagebrush-covered landscape.
“Tucker gives a nod to Western heritage with this painting,” Newton said. “This is a master work by one of Wyoming’s greatest masters.” All three judges agreed that Smith’s color work and composition displayed excellent skill.
Awarded the three-dimensional prize, “Wisdom in the Wind” by Campbell Doschas showed execution and craftsmanship, Thompson said. His bronze, which stands 48 inches tall and measures 36 x 16 inches, depicts the bust of a weathered Native American chief wearing his war bonnet. The judges agreed that Doschas succeeded in fulfilling his intention to show the subject’s wisdom and strength, she said.
“This magnificent piece has a capturing quality, and you can feel the emotion in the chief’s weathered and wise facial expression,” Franklin said. “It’s incredibly powerful.”
The judges’ Awards of Excellence recognized the following artists for their design and execution: T.D. Kelsey, “Sunday,” bronze, 18 x 22 x 19 inches; Grant Redden, “Night Rider,” oil, 24 x 24 inches; David Santillanes, “Spring Thaw,” oil, 24 x 40 inches; and Dustin Van Wechel, “Making Dinner Plans,” oil, 48 x 24 inches.
Olivia Christensen received the Gilly Fales Fine Art Scholarship Award honor for her 18 x 24 inch oil painting titled “Whispering Breeze.” The local scholarship opportunity is provided by the Gilly Fales Memorial Foundation for the Arts, which seeks to empower Wyomingites ages 18-30 who have a passion for the arts.
