Friday, June 18th
Cody
Celebrities Against Cancer charity golf tournament, all day, Olive Glenn Golf Club.
Encore gently used men’s and women’s clothing sale, 4-7 p.m., 2502 Mountain View Drive. Proceeds benefit Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Yellowstone Behavioral Health and CASA.
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Ralston
Jake Clark’s Mule Days auction, 6 p.m., 1134 Road 14.
Saturday, June 19th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Encore gently used men’s and women’s clothing sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2502 Mountain View Drive. Proceeds benefit Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Yellowstone Behavioral Health and CASA.
Celebrities against Cancer charity softball game, noon home run derby, 2 p.m. game, concert following, Milward Simpson Legion Baseball Field.
Ralston
Jake Clark’s Mule Days, 11 a.m. parade, 1 p.m. rodeo, 7 p.m. pie and dessert auction, 1134 Road 14. Admission is $15 (8 and under free, 80 and over free).
Sunday, June 20th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, June 21st
Cody
Stampede Board report, noon, Cody Club room.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, June 22nd
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
