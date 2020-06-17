Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Tammy Wagner, 45, warrant for probation violation, June 9
Scott Abraham, voyeurism, 50, June 11
Drew Togher, 22, criminal trespassing, June 14
Disturbance
Fireworks complaint filed from the base of Sheep Mountain in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:30 p.m. June 11.
Noisy dog barking on Highland Avenue in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 10:40 p.m. June 11.
Booming noises heard from an unknown source on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate it at 8:25 p.m. June 12.
Nuisance complaint filed on Potas Drive in Meeteetse for a noise complaint at 4:40 p.m. June 13. Deputies provided assistance.
Gunfire possibly one mile west of US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate at 9:10 p.m. June 13.
Traffic
Animals in the street on Road 19 in Powell, 12:20 p.m. June 7.
Construction cones across the road on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse at 10:15 p.m. June 7. Deputies provided assistance.
Road hazard near the intersection of Road 18 and US 14A in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 3:55 p.m. June 7.
Older man driving a silver Buick with hazard lights on, partially in the roadway near the intersection of Lane 10 and Road 10 in Powell. The vehicle was gone upon deputy arrival at 4:05 p.m. June 8.
Vehicle abandoned on Lane 11 in Powell, 10:15 a.m. June 9.
Deputies assisted Powell Police with a REDDI report filed on South Cheyenne Street at 2:55 p.m. June 10.
Cow on the road near the hill in the Lane 9 and Road 14 area. Deputies provided assistance at 9:25 p.m. June 10.
Three trucks- one of which red, driving all over the road at Red Lake on County Road 6WXE at 10:25 p.m. June 12. Deputies provided assistance.
Stop signing missing at the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 8 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11:20 p.m. June 12.
Gravel in the road near the intersection of County Road 2BC and County Road 2AB in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. June 13.
ATV and motorcycle in the Lane 10 and Road 10 in Powell area running others off the road. They were gone upon deputy arrival at 7:50 p.m. June 13.
Other
Gun reported missing from residence on Shoshone Trail South at 12:30 p.m. June 7.
Suspicious looking person on US 14-16-20 West in Cody possibly looks intoxicated. Deputies were unable to locate them at 9:30 p.m. June 9.
Wallet lost on Sheridan Avenue in Cody at 9:45 a.m. June 10.
Search and Rescue call placed for an overdue or lost hiker at Deep Lake in Crandall on WYO 212. Deputies provided assistance at 4:05 p.m. June 10.
Suspicious activity reported on Lane 11 in Powell regarding an older woman who keeps driving by and is trying to get children to enter her car and receive money, 5:25 p.m. June 10.
Neighbor’s dog killing chickens on Eaglenest Trail in Powell at 6:45 p.m. June 10.
Three driver’s licenses found at a Streamside Drive property in Cody at 1:45 p.m. June 11.
Neighbor’s cows keep breaking down a fence on Douglas Drive in Cody. Deputies were unable to assist at 9:25 a.m. June 12.
Wallet lost on Justice Lane in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. June 12.
Male blue heeler dog with no collar has been missing since around 2 p.m. June 12 from County Road 7WC in Cody. Reported at 8:20 p.m. June 12.
Caller would like to talk to a deputy about fence damage and cows on a Road 2N in Deaver property, 10 a.m. June 13.
Rattlesnake Creek Road in Cody resident said they’ve been threatened. Deputies provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. June 13.
The town of Meeteetse was plastered with papers. Deputies provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. June 13.
Camp was ransacked and items stolen from the Luce Reservoir on County Road 7RP in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. June 13.
Person who was very sick just passed away at a County Road 6WX in Cody residence at 7:10 p.m. June 13.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Darin Guckeen, 52, driving under the influence of controlled substances, littering, no insurance, possession of controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, June 10
Collen Searle, 22, warrant for probation violation, June 11
Nicholas Balderas, 42, child abuse, June 15
Alfredo Rameriz, 24, public intoxication, June 16
Disturbance
Pioneer Avenue man said his upstairs neighbor is intoxicated and making a lot of noise, 9:05 p.m. June 9.
Caller at the Mountain View Apartments on 21st Street hears lots of screaming between men and women. Officers provided assistance at 9:15 p.m. June 10.
Cody Avenue caller said a dog there barks for hours every morning. The caller requested an officer talk to the owner of the dog. Officers provided assistance at 6:50 a.m. June 12.
People yelling and screaming at each other at the Mountain View Apartments on 21st Street, 10:15 p.m. June 12.
Meadow Lane Avenue dog is always barking when let out. It starts before 7 a.m. in the morning and occasionally goes throughout the day. Officers provided assistance at 1:45 p.m. June 14.
Dog has been barking for more than an hour and a half on Cougar Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:15 p.m. June 14.
Traffic
Silver Dodge truck with Oregon license plates struck a parked car at the Hong Kong Restaurant on 17th Street and took off up the 17th Street hill. Officers provided assistance at 6:20 p.m. June 9.
Parking problem reported at Yellowstone Out West on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. June 10.
Woman in an orange Ford Edge said she didn’t like someone tailgating her so she brake checked them at Arby’s on Yellowstone Avenue. Then she confronted the driver of the vehicle who spit soda and yelled at her. Police were unable to assist at 12:45 p.m. June 10.
Vehicle blocking Canyon View Avenue driveway to remove a boat. Officers provided assistance at 6:10 a.m. June 11.
A 10-year-old child was driving a mini ATV in and out of traffic and is standing on the vehicle on A Street. Officers issued a warning at 5:30 p.m. June 11.
Truck racing up and down Skyline Drive was seen heading to Red Lake, last seen three minutes ago. Officers were unable to locate it at 10:05 p.m. June 11.
Vehicle hit the carport at Cedar Bluffs Apartments on Cougar Avenue, 8:40 a.m. June 12.
Funeral escort requested from Ballard Funeral Home on 19th Street to old Riverside cemetery at 11 a.m. June 12. Police were unable to assist.
White Dodge doing doughnuts in the middle of the highway on US 14-16-20 East near the Park County Animal Shelter. Police were unable to locate at 4:55 p.m. June 12.
Blue 1970s Ford F250 speeding and running stop signs near the intersection of 19th Street and Sheridan Avenue. It was last seen heading west on Beck Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 6:45 p.m. June 12.
Florida RV parked at Hugh Smith Park on 19th Street, plugged into city power and camping. Officers issued a warning at 7:35 a.m. June 13.
A vehicle damaged a stop sign with a horse trailer at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Stampede Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. June 14.
Hit and run crash happened at the Best Western Ivy Inn on Eighth Street about 20 minutes ago involving a red Ford Expedition, 10:05 a.m. June 14.
Man said he saw a four-door Chevy truck loaded with children doing cookies in the parking lot at the East Sheridan Softball Complex on Sheridan Avenue. It was gone upon police arrival at 7:15 p.m. June 14.
Black Ford Raptor blocking the alley to Cody Dairy on Beck Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5:05 a.m. June 15.
Parking problem on Canyon Avenue involving a trailer with expired tags. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. June 15.
Caller said they were in a motor vehicle crash on 10th Street near Cody High School. They are parked by the track in a 2005 Silver GMC Denali. A warning was issued at 5:40 p.m. June 15.
Truck parked in the no parking zone at Sunset Elementary School at 10:10 p.m. June 15.
Other
Man reported a theft out of his truck on 15th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:15 a.m. June 9.
Male said someone tried to get into his Beck Avenue garage on June 6. Officers provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. June 9.
Man at the Cedar Mountain Apartments on Pioneer Avenue is being threatened by a woman because the woman thinks the man reported her to officers for an incident at a store. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 a.m. June 9.
Officers retrieved a trap from Sage Civil Engineering on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. June 10.
Man lost his wallet at Domino’s Pizza on Sheridan Avenue at 9:45 a.m. June 10.
Stray red and white husky dog running loose on 29th Street at 10:55 a.m. June 10. Police were unable to locate.
Brown and black purse picked up on the sidewalk outside the VFW on 12th Street, 10:55 a.m. June 10.
Utility checks stolen from 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 2 p.m. June 10.
A silver truck was backed up to Mimi’s Daycare on Bleistein Avenue, as the owner was working on the truck. After they were asked to leave they left a bunch of trash at the location. Officers issued a warning at 3:40 p.m. June 10.
Lincoln Avenue woman said her daughter thinks she saw a coyote or white dog in the area that was white or tan. Officers were unable to locate it at 11:50 p.m. June 10.
Drugs found in a package received at FedEx on 33rd Street, 7:15 a.m. June 11.
Baby duck found at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:35 p.m. June 11.
Black dog running at large heading down Salsbury Avenue towards the school on 14th Street. The dog was gone upon police arrival at 2:40 p.m. June 11.
West Circle Drive resident was warned for having a dog at large at 3:30 p.m. June 11.
Resident at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center to report they have been harassed. Officers provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. June 12.
Cat left behind when its owner moved out of the Mountain View Apartments on 21st Street at 3:15 p.m. June 12.
A woman left children in her car at Albertsons on 17th Street. The caller is unsure how long they were in the car. There were two kids in the car seat. Police were unable to locate them at 3:55 p.m. June 12.
Husky dog possibly neglected on 31st Street, 3:45 p.m. June 12.
Woman at the Mountain View Apartments on 21st Street is receiving threatening text messages from her roommate regarding getting stuff from the apartment. Officers provided assistance at 5:10 p.m. June 12.
Caller said he was assaulted at the Super Bowl on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 p.m. June 12.
Man lost his light blue Vera Bradley wallet with purple flowers and hedgehogs, containing a Wells Fargo card with children on it, and $400, at the Good2Go gas station on 17th Street at 6:15 p.m. June 13.
Intoxicated white man with dark hair, 5 foot 10 inches tall, 135 pounds, and 20-years old, wearing dark shorts and a blue shirt on Casper Drive. Police were unable to locate him at 8:35 p.m. June 13.
Person just brought to the West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue by an ambulance is being aggressive. They are wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans, standing 6 foot two inches with light complexion. Officers provided assistance at 11:35 p.m. June 13.
Woman is harassing customers in the West Yellowstone Avenue area who are trying to get into a store. Officers provided assistance at 4:05 p.m. June 14.
Overgrown weeds reported on 23rd Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. June 15.
Passerby of the Pinnacle Bank on Yellowstone Avenue said a man who looks to be homeless is walking with two dogs that don’t look like they are being taken care of. One dog is limping and both look like they need water. The man is 5 foot 9 inches, 185 pounds, wearing brown cargo pants, a t-shirt, red baseball cap, has an orange backpack with a blue bed roll, and may be headed down the side street by the cemetery now. The man was gone upon police arrival at 2:50 p.m. June 15.
Father said his son was punched at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue and refused emergency medical services. He had scratches on his knee and bruises on his face, 3:50 p.m. June 15.
