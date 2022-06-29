Being a rodeo queen is much more than just the looks, it’s about horsemanship, friendship, social interactions and going outside your comfort zone.
This early June the annual Miss Cody Stampede Royalty Pageant took place at the Cody Nite Rodeo that announced the title holders: Senior Princess Rielly Osbourne, Lady in Waiting Rebecca Shulz and Junior Princess Hailey Zierke.
“The experience in the pageant is like nothing you’ll find anywhere else,” she said. “There is a lot that goes into it that I wouldn’t be able to do alone and I am very thankful for all the people who put it together.”
The girls of the pageant have to go through an application process that includes a picture along with qualifications and knowledge in horsemanship, modeling and speech.
A lot goes into preparing for a pageant. A contestant has to be knowledgable in proper western attire and have the necessary riding skills. They need to have balance and know the positions in saddles and correct mounting and dismounting as well as being able to do the patterns on a horse during the pageant.
A contestant needs to be presentable in public, have good poise and posture, have a generally good outlook on life, proper wardrobe and a genuine interest in what they are doing.
Besides being a competition, it’s also a journey for yourself and teaches good life skills.
“I thought it might be a good experience to build off of areas in myself where I lack confidence,” Rielly Osborne, a Princess in the pageant said. “It also gives me a lot of experience in social settings that I usually might be uncomfortable in.”
Along with that, the pageants contestants are also meant to be role models to younger girls who see them, showing them the strength and confidence that can come from the rodeo and the values the application process of the pageant holds up to.
The process for everyone who participates in helping with the pageant is not just for the title holders but also for the general support for the Cody Night Rodeo and the Rodeo that all of them love and support.
