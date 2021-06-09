Months of planning are set to come together as the first-ever Celebrities for a Cause event is set to begin in Cody on June 18.
The event, which will jointly raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Big Horn Basin Regional Cancer Center, includes athletic camps with former pro athletes such as NBA player Jumaine Jones and MLB pitcher John Rocker. There is a golf tournament on June 18 at Olive Glenn Golf Club and a celebrity softball game on June 19 at the American Legion baseball fields, followed by a concert from country artists Jamie O’Neal and Bobby Chitwood.
The list of celebrities to attend is far-ranging and includes such names as Coyote Peterson, Marcus Epps, Chris Hovan, Sonny Onoo, Brandt Tobler, and Otis and Donell Nixon, among many others.
Visit celebritiesforacausewyo.org for more information and to purchase tickets to the events.
