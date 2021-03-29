The Irma Flat Mothers Club has canceled their biennial fundraiser High Tea with the Flat Ladies, originally scheduled for May. Because of COVID-19 concerns, this event is now planned for May 2022.
Funds raised by the High Tea are used to provide assistance and monetary donations to local nonprofit organizations through the club’s community outreach program.
