A familiar face and name earned a well-deserved honor recently, when longtime Cody educator Chris Galagan was named the Cody School District’s Teacher of the Year for her efforts in and out of the classroom last year.
For the veteran of 36 years and current Sunset School fourth-grade teacher, this year started out on a down note, however, as both her parents passed away before the fall.
But looking through some of her father’s belongings presented her with a reminder of just why she has dedicated so much of her time and energy to the school, the district and the community for so long.
“My dad was a high school principal in Worland in 60s and 70s,” Galagan said. “One of the things I found of his was a big file of letters he had received from parents. I read through those and so many of the issues turned out to be so similar to the issues facing kids today.”
The letters ranged from playground bullying to parents having trouble paying for school lunches.
One letter from a little girl implored her father to help her learn how to read.
“Kids really wanted to do well back then, and they still want to do well now,” Galagan said. “Kids want to be loved. I fall in love with my class every year and just hate to see them go.”
Galagan started out 36 years ago teaching in the junior high and high school behavior room, and then moved on to sixth grade, then fifth grade and finally fourth grade where she has been for the past 15 years.
She may eventually end up where she saw herself as a youngster dreaming of becoming a teacher.
“I always wanted to teach second grade because they studied dinosaurs, and I thought that was a lot of fun,” Galagan said. “But teaching Wyoming history in fourth grade, we get to talk about the early people in Wyoming, and before then it was dinosaurs, so it kind of worked out.”
The Sunset educator is one in a long line of family members involved in teaching.
Her brother just retired from teaching. Her daughter is a teacher and her son is a paraprofessional.
But a motherly influence helped lead Galagan to community programs that stretch beyond the classroom.
For the past 12 years, she has led the Blankets for Babies group, a program that works with public health nurses to provide handmade blankets to newborns in Park County.
They also make scarves for first generation Casper College students as part of the Gear Up program at the school.
Another program near and dear to her heart has also helped feed countless students in Cody.
“I am on the steering committee for the Food for Kids program,” Galagan said. “We put together weekly bags of food for all of the elementary schools, middle school, high school, Heart Mountain Academy and Head Start. This week we are bagging up 174 bags that go to all of those schools.”
That committee began six years ago, and has provided meals for students who wouldn’t have food over the weekend.
“She is the epitome of what you want as a citizen in your community,” Sunset principal Jay McCarten said. “She has been a staple in our school community, but also the community of Cody.”
Galagan has spent countless hours with students in after-school and enrichment programs, helping spread the love to students she was reminded of in her father’s letters.
As Teacher of the Year, she will meet with other district teachers of the year and learn how to keep the programs and activities in the state that are successful in the schools, and how to evaluate ways to improve particular areas. They will also meet with legislators in Cheyenne in January to do some lobbying.
“If I had some advice for first-year teachers, I would say don’t be afraid to make mistakes, because that’s how you learn,” Galagan said. “I tell my students too, if you are getting everything right all of the time, then I’m not doing my job. I make mistakes all of the time, but that’s how you learn.”
