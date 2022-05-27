Ever since he saw Tracy Byrd on stage when he was six years old, Eli Mosley knew he would be (note: not “wanted to be”) a country music artist—and then he became quite strategic in making it happen. He learned to play the guitar and spent six years in the United States Marine Corps while attending Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, where he earned degrees in both music and business.
All that strategizing is really paying off—and Cody folks are about to find out for themselves.
Mosley concert launches Cody rodeo season
After highly successful shows throughout the nation from Florida to California and Texas to Wyoming, Mosley and his band bring their high-energy, entertaining and interactive country music show for all ages to Big Horn Radio Nite at Cody Nite Rodeo on Saturday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
Mosley has opened for country music’s biggest acts including Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, Joe Nichols, Tyler Farr, Jana Kramer, Parmalee, Jake Owen, Maren Morris and more. He is eager to return to Cody—his previous trip was as a tourist. When the Cody Enterprise asked Mosley what he’s most looking forward to with his Cody show, he replied, “What I always look forward to: meeting new people and playing music for the fans.”
On concert night, gates to Stampede Park open at 4:30 p.m. Special guests Daniel Kosel and Madrona Road hit the stage at 5:30 p.m. with Mosley following at 6 p.m. A short intermission follows the conclusion of the concert, and rodeo action kicks off at 8 p.m. The cost for both the concert and the rodeo is a special price of $15 per person. Tickets are available online at codystampederodeo.com, at the downtown rodeo office (1031 12th Street) or at the rodeo admissions office that night.
Mosley basically divides his time into thirds: his Florida ranch (complete with cows, horses and John Deere tractors), the recording studio in Nashville and the highways and byways of America he’s toured extensively since 2014. Mosley’s Cody concert launches his “Doin’ All Right” summer tour—and he can’t wait to hit the road.
Fixing fences and talking country music
Taking a break from fixing fences on his ranch, Mosley talked to the Enterprise by phone from his truck. “I do live part-time in Nashville to record, and when we go on tour, I try to work that around calving season here at the ranch,” he explains. “But things don’t always work as planned. Thankfully, I have some good hands who can manage the ranch when I’m gone—a much easier task than replacing me on the road!”
Born and raised in the Lakeland, Fla., area, Mosley explains that his family wasn’t musical, but his mother was an artist. “That’s where I got my creativity,” he adds. “I always liked to sing, but I was that kid in the choir who sat down on the risers and screamed when there was an audience. I knew I needed to toughen up – that’s when I decided to become a Marine!”
Like any Marine, Mosley’s success is tactical. “We’ve moved forward organically,” he explains. “I started out by playing in small-town festivals and celebrations. I drove a two-door truck, then a bigger truck, and today we have a van. Our band is like family who all make sacrifices to go out on the road. There were times we couldn’t always pay everyone, so they’d use their vacation time to tour. When they’re not on the road, they have ‘day jobs,’ working nine-to-five. I’m so grateful for each one.
“Country is about hard-working Americans,” Mosley explains. “I identify with that; I won’t portray myself as something I’m not. For instance, there’s a kind of ‘artist uniform’ in Nashville: flat-billed baseball cap, black t-shirt, tight jeans and boots complete with some dirt. I even did it for a while, and I discovered that I totally blended in! I was just like everyone else. I decided then and there that I had to be me wearing my pearl-buttoned cowboy shirt and my cowboy hat. Real and true-rooted country is all about authenticity.”
Country radio
Big Horn Radio Network sponsors Mosley’s concert and notes that their KZMQ Country Superstation had already begun playing Mosley’s latest single, “Doin’ Alright”: “I might be in a honky-tonk, goin’ double strong, burnin’ down a Friday night. But you should know wherever I might be, I’ve been doing all right.”
Playing his songs? That’s music to Mosley’s ears. “We always take time to visit local country radio stations when we tour,” he told the Enterprise. “That’s really old school and isn’t done much anymore. But it’s country radio that gets our music out there.”
For sure, it’s these stations that are the first to play Mosley lyrics like this from “Rock Bottom”: “Rock bottom is my favorite place to be. You can find it in the last sip of your drink. Everyone’s movin’ on from the past once the ice hits the bottom of the glass…Come on in if you ever got a problem—see you again at Rock Bottom.” Or from “Our Song,” this: “What went wrong…You leavin’ me wasn’t in our song.”
Cody schedule
Mosley and the band will make their way to the Silver Dollar in downtown Cody for a “meet n’ greet” after the rodeo with other parts of the schedule still in the works.
“We’re ready to put on a great country music show for Cody folks with lots of high energy—a show that every single person will like,” Mosley emphasizes. “Get ready to have fun and cap off the night with rodeo!”
Listen to Eli Mosely on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Pandora or any other online media site. Learn more at elimosley.com and on social media, @elimosleymusic.
