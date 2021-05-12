Ivan McClellan works a tech job during the day, but there’s just something about the bucking bulls and bright lights of the rodeo arena that hooked the Kansas native. McClellan started dabbling in photography more than a decade ago and he’s traveled the country using his skills to capture black cowboys and cowgirls.
That work has paid off with a new exhibit at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. The Enterprise caught up withMcClellan to talk about the launch of “8 Seconds: Black Cowboys in America.”
The following interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Cody Enterprise: How does it feel to see this exhibit in person?
Ivan McClellan: It’s amazing. I shoot on a digital camera and just to see it printed out in real space is always super exciting, because it makes the photos real. It brings them out of the computer into real life.
The entire exhibit is so well put-together. It’s organized from daylight to nighttime. It’s a really nice journey to walk through the space. All of these people I know. I can call them up on the phone. Just to see them in a museum setting is so cool, and just being surrounded by my friends and stories I’ve told over the years.
CE: What got you interested in the idea of rodeo and black rodeo in particular?
IM: Part of it is just my upbringing. I grew up in Kansas. It was something that we grew up doing, going to the rodeo. I grew up watching Westerns, so I was always interested in cowboys.
But I never knew anything about black cowboys until 2015, when I just sort of stumbled upon a black rodeo. A friend of mine invited me to go to one and I went. I saw these beautiful barrel racers with long acrylic nails and braids, full faces of makeup. They were all black. Young men that were cowboys that were wearing basketball shorts and tank tops and they had earrings and stuff like that.
I was just like, “This is nothing like the Westerns that I saw and the rodeos I grew up going to.” It just changed me and became an obsession right away.
CE: How long did it take you to conceptualize this project and bring it to life?
IM: The first four years of working on this, I just kept the photos to myself. I would look at them whenever I wanted to be a part of rodeo culture. At home, I work a tech job at a computer and whenever I was like, “I’m so sick of this,” I would open my rodeo photos and be transformed to that culture. It wasn’t until 2019 that I started an Instagram account and started publishing the photos. My wife encouraged me to do that.
I just immediately got really positive feedback, really positive reception, from white folks and black folks that knew nothing about this. They didn’t know anything about black cowboys. They didn’t know anything about this culture. It was really like, I have to get this in front of as many people as possible. I need to expand people’s perception of what a cowboy is. I need to get this image out into the world as far as I possibly can.
CE: Why do you think that so many people, including yourself, didn’t know about black rodeo?
IM: I think in a lot of ways it’s very complicated. Some of it has to do with the fact that the media hasn’t turned its lens to this culture, hasn’t paid any attention to it until now.
Part of it is that a lot of these black athletes don’t compete in pro rodeos, because it’s very expensive to compete in pro rodeo. You have to have like $100,000 cash at the beginning of the season to travel and pay rodeo fees and pay for horse feed and trailers and all of that stuff.
Getting that money requires sponsorship, and sponsors haven’t typically sponsored black athletes. So it really feeds into a lot of different elements of race relationships in America, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that it’s something most people don’t know about.
CE: What are you hoping people see and take away from this as they look at your work?
IM: I enjoyed taking every one of these photos. Every one of these photos was a complete moment of absolute joy for me and an escape from my day-to-day life, going to play cowboy for a little bit. All of these people I enjoy. I didn’t put anybody in the show that I didn’t like. I like all of these folks. They all have compelling stories.
I want people to get that same joy when they walk into the exhibit. I want them to feel the excitement, feel the adventure that I was on when I took them, and I want them to be really curious about the people in the photos.
Most of the people in the show are still alive and I put their names on them. I want people to look up who these folks are and root for them as athletes, because they’re really interesting characters.
CE: In doing this, what was the thing that surprised you the most or you found the most interesting?
IM: Just really learning what a true cowboy is like. Real cowboys are just incredibly nice and open and welcoming people.
Real cowboys are real people of integrity and they’re immediately your friend. Until you give them a reason not to, they welcome you as a close friend. Cowboys never show up on time. They show up when they want to get there. I learned so much about that culture.
The care they take with animals is another thing I really was surprised by. I didn’t know that stock contractors cared so much about bulls and about the animals that they bring to rodeos. I didn’t know how much care these athletes take with their horses. That was really amazing and something that I really love about the culture.
CE: Did you ever see yourself having your own gallery space?
IM: No. I thought it would be nice to get paid to do a photo shoot. That was my initial goal, was if I could get someone to give me $100 to take a photo, that would be pretty rad. This would never have been something I would have pictured in my wildest dreams.
