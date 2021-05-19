The Cody Center for the Performing Arts will present its 36th annual recital Thursday-Friday at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
“Dance is our Superpower” will begin at 6 p.m. and will include students ages 2 and older performing various styles of dance including tap, ballet, jazz, acro, modern and hip hop. Tickets are $5 at the door and the event will also be streaming for $5 at codyperformingarts.com/streaming.
“The annual recital is one of our favorite events of the year,” said CCPA Artistic Director Angie McKenzie. “We were all so disappointed that we were unable to hold our recital last spring.
“Our dancers are beyond excited to perform on the big stage again. They’ve been working hard in classes, and this is their chance to shine. I am so proud of each of them.”
The CCPA spring recital features over 175 dancers from ages 2 to 95, a night of entertainment for the whole family. Tickets are $5 and are available at the door.
Flowers will also be for sale in the auditorium lobby. Admission will be limited as per public health orders. Masks and social distancing are encouraged in the theater.
For those not able to attend in person, the performances will be streamed at codyperformingarts.com/streaming. Tickets for this are also $5.
