Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Nicholas Erickson, 32, domestic assault, probation violation, Dec. 2
Nicole Goswick, 37, warrant, Dec. 2
Sean Roberts, 30, warrant, Dec. 3
Traffic
Driver cited for expired registration, 8th Street and Allen Avenue, Cody, Nov. 29.
Report of street race, gone on arrival, Road 8, Powell, Nov. 30.
Car broken down, requesting traffic control while gas is being delivered, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Nov. 30.
Semi blocking traffic as it chains up, County Road 3CX and US 14A, Cody, Dec. 1.
SUV slid off the road, County Road 2BC and 2AB, Cody, Dec. 1.
Blue truck in accident, no injury, damage unknown, US 14A, Cody, Dec. 2.
Black SUV reported on side, call unfounded, vehicle merely slid off road, passerby assisted in removing it from the ditch, County Road 3DX, Cody, Dec. 3.
Report of street race between red car and white car, gone on arrival, WYO 295 and Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Dec. 5.
Other
Front passenger tire reported slashed, Lane 8, Powell, Nov. 29.
Papers reported stolen from house, McCullough Road, Cody, Nov. 29.
Search & Rescue call on Iron Butte, man ran knife into leg, Jack Access Creek Road, Meeteetse, Nov. 30.
Small black-and-white dog running around near Southfork Hill, County Road 6WX, Cody, Dec. 1.
Reporting party contacted by someone through Facebook requesting they join an escort service, WYO 295, Powell, Dec. 1.
Approximately four horses on the north side of the highway, gone on arrival, 11:07 p.m.,Arapahoe Trail, Cody, Dec. 1.
Four horses on the road, assistance given, 6:29 a.m.,Arapahoe Trail, Cody, Dec. 2.
Female lab with no collar found, Arrowhead Drive, Cody, Dec. 2.
Black cow on the road, returned to owner, County Road 6WX, Cody, Dec. 2.
Report of fraudulent Verizon account being opened and used to purchase a phone, Lane 7, Powell, Dec. 3.
Horses showed up in the night, Road 8, Powell, Dec. 4.
Person bitten by dog, County Road 3CQ, Cody, Dec. 4.
Six horses in the road, Lane 9 and Road 3, Powell, Dec. 5.
Numerous horses in pasture, Lane 15, Powell, Dec. 5.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Holly Olsen, probation and parole violation, Dec. 1
Garrettson Wells, 39, probation violation for tampering with a drug test, Dec. 1
Cassandra Gaddis, 38, possession of controlled substance and bond violation, Dec. 1
Spencer Burns, 23, probation violation, possession of controlled substance- plant, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with unsafe tread, Dec. 2
Desirae Gams, 25, manufacturing or delivering of controlled substances, under the influence of controlled substances, probation violation, Dec. 4
Rachel Walker, 43, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, failure to maintain a single lane, open container, Dec. 4
Sian Phillips, 37, warrant for probation revocation, Dec. 7
Traffic
Honda pilot vs. Chevy Colorado, 19th Street and Central Avenue, Dec. 1.
Crash at Lucky’s Car Wash, Sheridan Avenue, Dec. 1.
White SUV vs. black Dodge Ram, no injuries, Big Horn Avenue and Cooper Lane W, Dec. 1.
White Dodge truck vs. blue SUV, no injury, no blockage, Central Avenue and 17th Street, Dec. 1.
Driver cited for obstructed windshield, Cougar Avenue, Dec. 2.
Vehicle vs. guard rail on 12th Street Hill, delayed report, 12th Street, Dec. 2.
Black Chevy Traverse vs. blue Kia Forte, Sheridan Avenue, Dec. 3.
Driver cited for not using child safety restraint, warned for speed in a school zone, Cougar Avenue, Dec. 4.
Driver cited for speeding in a construction zone, 40 in a 20 zone, Sheridan Avenue, Dec. 4.
Fender-bender reported, Carter Avenue, Dec. 4.
Driver cited for no license, warned for speed and no insurance, 8th Street, Cody, Dec. 4.
Driver cited for speeding Cedar View Drive and Stampede Avenue, Dec. 6.
Other
Report of lawn care company dumping yard clippings in dumpsters, Red Butte Avenue, Dec. 1.
Unattended death reported at Storage Unlimited, request officer to respond, Date Street, Dec. 1.
Report of suspicious activity, person going into different houses wearing a pink hoodie and black yoga pants, headed north on Shoshone Trail, Dec. 1.
Mailbox damaged, Rio Vista Avenue, Dec. 1.
Small black-and-white dog running toward hotel, returned to owner, County Road 6WX, Dec. 1.
Two wallets left in cart at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 2.
Small black-and-white dog running around library parking lot, unable to locate, Heart Mountain Street, Dec. 2.
Report of bank information being stolen, Bleistein Avenue, Dec. 3.
Female German Shepherd with no collar reported lost, unable to locate, Big Horn Avenue, Dec. .4
Red golden retriever found, request to turn over to officer, taken to shelter, Newton Avenue and 23rd Street, Dec. 4.
Report of son taking off on foot from Arby’s drive-thru, unable to assist, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 4.
Funeral escort given, 19th Street, Dec. 4.
Car broken into and purse stolen at Manna House, Mountain View Drive, Dec. 4.
Dead deer in cul-de-sac, referred to other agency, Cedar Court, Dec. 5.
Hole in wall that looks like a gunshot, Sheridan Avenue, Dec. 5.
People walking around house that has been empty for 5 years, gone on arrival, Willow Lane, Dec. 5.
White husky with chain collar lost, returned to owner, Draw Street, Dec. 6.
Theft to be reported at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 6.
Jacket and phone found outside Walmart, returned to owner, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 6.
Children pulling each other across ice on Beck Lake, 14th Street, Dec. 6.
Report of person trying to bribe another at Lockhart Inn, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 6.
