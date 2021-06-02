There are a lot of talented people in the Big Horn Basin, and they’re once again going to get the chance to show those talents off.
The third annual Compete for a Cause talent show is coming back once again. The variety show is open to anyone of any age to show off any talent. Last year’s show had dancers, comedy acts and local musicians performing both original songs and covers. Even the in-show “commercials” left many in the audience with a smile on their faces.
The talent show raises money for a cause each year. The last show raised more than $8,000 for Special Olympics Wyoming. This year, the show is raising money for a Story Walk and Kindness Benches outside the Cody Children’s Library in honor of Lyla Wead. Wead is 7 years old and has a severe form of epilepsy that prevents her from doing many things. The fundraiser will create a safe place for Lyla and the community at large to enjoy.
Video auditions for the contest are due by June 15, to be submitted to compete4cause@gmail.com. The live show is at 6 p.m. on August 7 in City Park. For more information, including on how to sponsor a bench and get a nameplate, contact organizer Brook Grant at the above email or by telephone at (307) 250-0998.
