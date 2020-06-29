People and organizations are signing up for the Stampede Parades this week at a steady pace.
“Entries are coming in every day and seem to be reasonably on track,” parade committee chair Lee Ann Reiter said.
She and her committee members have been working to wrap up entries and now have a final list of Friday-Saturday entertainment at City Park. There will be three acts each day starting at noon.
Of course, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some staples of past parades are out.
“We know we will only have CHS marching band because All-State did not form up this year and other school districts aren’t traveling,” she said. “No doubt we’ll probably see a few other standards not here this year. But in general we’re moving along fairly well.”
The complimentary music in the City Park bandshell offers a chance to pack a lunch or just bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets.
July 3
• Noon-12:45 p.m.: Thunder Mountain Cloggers
• 1-2:15: Tex-Okie-Ana
• 2:30-close: Jonah Morsette Band
July 4
• Noon-1:15 p.m.: Lacy Nelson
• 1:30-2:45: Ruggy Bear
• 3-close: Dulcet River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.