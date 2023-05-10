Despite attending Milan fashion shows, interviewing movie stars and covering the funerals of prominent Italians as a reporter in the 1990s, Gabrielle Saveri had a dream she just couldn’t shake — riding with Italy’s cowboys.
“I kept hearing about these cowboys, and I grew up riding and loved horses,” Saveri said. “The minute I heard about the cowboys back in the ’90s, I wanted to go find them.”
In 2013, Saveri’s dream became a reality, and she’s been photographing Italy’s cowboys ever since, which has culminated in “Italy’s Legendary Cowboys of the Maremma” — a photography exhibit currently on display in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s John Bunker Sands Photography Gallery.
The exhibit originally opened in October of last year.
Italy’s cowboys are known as the “butteri.” They work in an area known as the Maremma region, located between Rome and Florence.
“The butteri claim that they’re the oldest cowboys in Europe and the West,” Saveri explained. “Because the Etruscans actually herded cattle on horseback, and they say they were the first cowboys before the Spaniards and before everybody else.”
The butteri only ride Maremmano horses using specific saddles, and they only wear traditional clothing.
Their work consists of moving cattle between pastures, training young Maremmano horses and branding and selling the meat of their Maremmano cattle. They also breed Maremmano horses and cattle.
There are only around 30 to 50 butteri left, Saveri said.
Although they work on different continents, there are connections between the butteri and the American West, Saveri said -- both have chosen a profession that is not for the weak of heart.
Like the West’s ranchers, the butteri deal with financial hardships, specifically recessions and skyrocketing grain prices caused by the war in Ukraine, Saveri said.
And they face the difficulty of working livestock in harsh weather, primarily in winter when there is flooding, she added.
“These cowboys, they have to work so hard,” she said. “There are really long days, and they don’t get paid very much, and it’s a dangerous job.”
To keep their culture alive, the butteri put on shows in arenas — similar to the West’s rodeos — to educate tourists on how the they ride, rope and work, Saveri said.
Saveri has gone to the Maremma region to photograph the butteri every single year since 2013.
“I almost feel like I was put on this planet to do this story,” she said, “because every time I go back to Italy, some magical thing happens that I didn’t expect.”
It was a coincidence that Saveri was able to gain access to the butteri.
In the 1990s, “I didn’t know how to find them, and so I sort of forgot about that dream,” she said.
But, a restaurant in Stinson Beach, Calif., in 2013, held the key.
Saveri set out one morning from her Napa Valley home, where she worked as a freelance reporter at the time, because she was “sick of being at home, writing all by myself,” she said.
During the drive, she spotted a restaurant.
“I thought, ‘Well, this is a good place to meet some people,’” she recalled.
As she walked in, every person exited the restaurant except for a lone man sitting in the corner.
Saveri sat down and had lunch with him. They began talking about horses, and Saveri ended up leaving the restaurant with contact information for a man who could put her in touch with the butteri.
During her first visit to photograph the butteri, she helped move a herd of young horses.
“For me, it was a dream come true,” Saveri said. “I always had this fantasy about meeting these dashing Italians and riding with them.”
In photographing the Butteri, she discovered they had a deep
connection with the West.
Saveri explained that in 1890, Buffalo Bill had visited Italy doing his Wild West show. He met a local duke named Onorato Caetani, and the pair made a bet as to which country had the better horsemen — Italy or the United States.
A contest to settle the bet was held on the outskirts of Rome.
“The Italian riders succeeded at breaking one of the duke’s wildest horses, and believed they had won the event,” Saveri said. “Buffalo Bill argued they had taken too long to do so and stormed off, never paying the 1,000 lira he owed.”
“If you go to Italy today, the butteri still talk about how they beat Buffalo Bill,” Saveri continued. “[And] they have a dream to come and ride with the American cowboys.”
Saveri said she will continue to photograph the butteri to keep capturing the tradition. She is grateful to the BBCW for hosting her exhibit.
The Center is “bringing to light this whole culture that could be gone, that is threatened,” she said. “And they’re willing to have a show that is teaching the rest of the world that this culture exists.”
Saveri hopes Cody residents can learn from Italy’s cowboys.
“It’s interesting to know there are other cowboys,” she said. “We can learn from their [cowboy] culture, and they can learn from ours.”
Saveri’s collection of 31 prints and video will remain on exhibit until Aug. 6.
