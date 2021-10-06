Bob and Vivien Kosmann of Cody celebrate 65 years of marriage Thursday.
The couple was married Oct. 7, 1956.
Vivien said, “October 7th was a beautiful fall day 65 years ago when Vivien Nordquist became Mrs. Bob Kosmann.”
The couple appreciates all thoughts and well wishes, but there will be no party.
