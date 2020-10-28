On Saturday, join local author Dr. Charles Jamieson at 11 a.m. as he introduces National Novel Writing Month, also known as NaNoWriMo.
According to nanowrimo.org, “National Novel Writing Month began in 1999 as a daunting but straightforward challenge: to write 50,000 words of a novel during the thirty days of November. Now, each year on November 1, hundreds of thousands of people around the world begin to write, determined to end the month with 50,000 words of a brand-new novel.”
Jamieson will expand on the NaNoWriMo idea, provide guidance for writers, and encourage authors on their writing journeys.
As a follow up, on Nov. 14 at 11 a.m., those undertaking NaNoWriMo will meet to share their progress and support fellow writers.
Both events are free, open to the public, and will take place in Grizzly Hall at the Park County Public Library in Cody.
For more information, please call the library at (307) 527-1880 or email cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
Social distancing and other safety measures will be in place.
