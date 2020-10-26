After traveling to Colombia during spring 2020, students from the Northwest College Photographic Communications department will showcase their work in an upcoming exhibit titled “COLOMBIA: In Living ‘Colores.’”
The group, which had originally planned to travel to Bolivia, changed to Colombia due to political unrest in the former. The group spent time touring the capital Bogatá, and then on to the coastal city of Cartagena, exploring beach areas and learning about historical aspects of the country.
Anthony Polvere, NWC associate professor of photography and trip leader, said that there were many photographic opportunities for students during the excursion.
“At one point in the trip, we visited an inactive volcano,” Polvere said. “The group was able to take a mud bath under supervision.”
The photographs in the exhibit will showcase everything from street scenes and churches to beach areas and local artwork.
A maximum of 15 people will be allowed in the gallery at one time.
The exhibit will hang through Dec. 18.
The SinClair Gallery in the Orendorff Building is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Admission is free.
For more information about the exhibit, contact NWC Art and Galleries Coordinator Denise Kelsay at Denise.Kelsay@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6499.
