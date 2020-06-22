The Park County 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in August.
The event will take place Aug. 8 at Cody Park, with registration and check-in at 9:30 a.m.
The opening ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. and the 2-mile walk starts at 11 a.m. A closing ceremony will take place after around noon, possibly followed by a barbecue if logistics can be hashed out.
Registration isn’t necessary but is highly recommended, so numbers for the walk can be recorded and Promise Garden Flowers can be given to the participants. Those who register will receive a wristband with a specific color relating to the cause of Alzheimer’s.
Blue flowers represent someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, purple represents someone who has lost a loved one to the disease, yellow represents someone currently supporting a person with it and orange is for everyone supporting the cause and the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.
Registering to walk is free and all donations go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association for continuing care, support and research.
Individuals can register, as well as parents for their children, at act.alz.org by searching for the event via zip code.
Those who wish to volunteer can register on the same page, with available positions for set-up, clean-up, registration, water stops, promise garden and the T-shirt tent.
Registering participants will also receive a T-shirt at check-in if prior donations reach over the $100 mark.
