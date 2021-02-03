Your libraries have been buzzing with activity over the past month with more patrons coming through the doors and fun activities for all ages. There really is no better place to relax, kickback, and enjoy a good story or a fun craft session. You may even find yourself catching up with a good friend in front of the fireplace in the front lobby of the Cody Library, studying for a test in the quiet area of the Powell Library, or enjoying the sound of children’s laughter at the Meeteetse Library. Your Park County Libraries are here for you in so many facets. We assist in research and technology and provide a safe place to learn and enjoy socially distanced group activities.
For February, your libraries will continue with their Winter Reading Program. This is a program for all ages and abilities. Patrons are encouraged to read books from now until the end of February. Once a patron has completed each book, he or she will come into the library to fill out a quick entry slip. Entry slips go towards prizes to be drawn on the first day of March. For patrons that are unable to make it into the libraries, online entry slips are available on our social media pages and at parkcountylibrary.org.
Would you take a chance and read a book without ever seeing its front cover? Your Park County Libraries are hosting a “Blind Date with a Book” for February. Each library will have a section with books that are covered in wrapping. You won’t be able to see the front cover of the books until you check them out and take them home to open. Perhaps you will discover a beloved book that you never would have read before. A few of the books will even have an extra surprise at checkout.
In addition to county-wide activities, your Cody Library will be adding another adult craft session and book discussion to the mix this month. On Feb. 26, adults will be able to enjoy a socially distanced craft of making rolled paper frames. Patrons are encouraged to sign up for this craft in advance to ensure space availability. There are two sessions available for this event; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call or come to the front circulation desk to sign up for this fun craft.
The book discussion for this month will be, “House Made of Dawn,” a book written by N. Scott Momaday. This will be the second book in our book discussion series about life around the world. Copies of the book can be picked up at the front circulation desk. The book discussion will take place at 10 a.m. in Grizzly Hall on Feb. 24.
The Cody Library Teen Room is hosting a fun challenge this month for teens called, “Teen Battle of the Books 2021.” This challenge will run Feb. 1-April 1. Middle school and high school students are encouraged to pick up a BOB bingo card from the teen room. The bingo card has reading challenges for teens to complete. Every bingo gives the participant two entries in a chance to win awesome prizes on April 5.
Story times will continue this month at the Cody Kid’s Library. There is a short story time specifically for babies and toddlers on Mondays from 10:-10:20 a.m. For slightly older children, a longer story time will be held on Tuesdays, 10-10:40 a.m. The Cody Kids’ Library also continues to have take-home crafts available each week for young children.
The social media platforms for the libraries in Park County have been very busy lately. All three branches have Facebook and Instagram pages. There is now a county-wide library Facebook page as well, @parkcountylibraries. Also, be on the lookout for a new and improved website coming our way, hopefully in March. We are excited about all of these fun digital changes as our libraries continue to explore ways to be more innovative in the digital era.
The Point Café, located on the east end of the Cody Library, is open again. They are their own separate entity, but we have been enjoying the variety of soups, salads, and pastries available each day. Right now, they are open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and are closed on the weekends. You can find their menu and hours on their Facebook page or at their website: thepoint.cafe.
The Park County Libraries will be closed on Feb. 15 for President’s Day. The current hours for the Cody Library are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There are many fun things to do at the library whether you are coming in out of the cold to read a good book, meeting with friends, or doing research.
