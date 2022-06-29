Friday July 1
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Cody Stampede Rodeo, 8 p.m., Stampede Park
Saturday July 2
Cody
Wild West Arts Fest, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., City Park.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Kiddies Parade, 10 a.m., downtown.
Cody Stampede Rodeo, 8 p.m., Stampede Park.
Sunday July 3
Cody
Wild West Arts Fest, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., City Park.
Freedom Celebration, 1 p.m., Wyoming Veterans Memorial park.
Stampede Parade, 9:30 a.m., downtown.
Cody Stampede Rodeo, 8 p.m., Stampede Park.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday July 4
Cody
Historic Flag Raising, 8 a.m., Cody Heritage museum.
Wild West Arts Fest, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., City Park.
Stampede Parade, 9:30 a.m., downtown.
Cody Stampede Rodeo, 5 p.m., Stampede Park.
Fireworks, dusk, they will be shot off across the river, to the north of the rodeo grounds.
Tuesday July 5
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
