September is National Library Card Sign Up Month.
This is the time of year when the Park County Libraries like to remind everyone that if they don’t have a library card, make sure to stop by and get one.
September is filled with lots of great activities reminding us why the library is such a wonderful place and a library card is the best card to have. In celebration of Library Card Sign Up Month, the Cody Library will be adding a few more open hours to make it even easier to enjoy the library.
The new hours will start Sept. 19 and we will be open Monday-Thursday 9-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9-5 p.m.
Park County Libraries is pleased to announce we have added Roku devices to our collection. The Cody and Powell Library will have devices ready to borrow, take home and stream.
All Park County Libraries will be celebrating Constitution Day, stop by our libraries on Saturday, Sept. 17 and pick up a pocket-sized copy of the U.S. Constitution.
Park County Library is back at the Farmer’s Market. Stop by and visit our table every Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market at the Park County Complex.
Cody Library is offering Libby Workshops on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. This is a great way to learn how to download the Libby App on your device and learn how to access the thousands of e books and audiobooks available for free with your library card.
On Monday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m., join us at the Cody Library for an amazing performance by musician Kerry Grombacher. He is a singer, songwriter and cowboy poet who will perform contemporary folk and western music in addition to fascinating storytelling. This event will be in connection with Rendezvous Royale as we celebrate Art in the Library with displays and highlighting our Art Walk located in the Cody Library.
Cody Library is hosting a special book discussion series focusing on Women’s Suffrage. Our next discussion will be on Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and stop by the circulation desk at the Cody Library to pick up your copy for our October discussion.
In connection with our Women’s Suffrage book discussion series, we will have a presentation by Wyoming Historian Kylie Louise McCormick. Kyle will discuss Fifty-One Years of Freedom: Wyoming’s Suffrage Story. Join us in the Grizzly Hall on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. for this interesting discussion on an important part of our Wyoming history.
Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. for a free Yoga class. Also join us on, Thursday at 1 p.m., on Sept. 15, 22, and 29 to learn how to play Mahjong.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m., to discuss “Dead as a Door Knocker” and the Wednesday Book Discussion on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m., will be discussing “Winter Sisters.” Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m., join us for adult craft time, as we have fun with Modge Podge Leaf Bowls. All supplies provided, stop by for some crafting fun.
The kids have gone back to school but the library still has a lot of fun kids and teen activities planned. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10-10:30 a.m. and Storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. for all ages. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. join us for Human Foosball for kids, stop by the kid’s library for more information.
The Cody Library will be at the Middle School Open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Teens stop by on Friday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. for a fun Constitution Game in celebration of Constitution Day. On Monday, Sept. 19 from 4:15-5:15 p.m. join us for After School Bingo. On Thursday, Sept. 22, come celebrate Fall from 4-5 p.m. with food and crafts. On Friday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. join us for movie in Grizzly Hall.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful
Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open, find some great treasures and help support the library. The Friends of the Cody Library is holding a Special Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon-4 p.m. This is a great chance to support the library and pick up some wonderful books.
