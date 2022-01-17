From noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West launches this year’s slate of free talks in the “Local Lore with Bob Richard” series.
This time, Bob welcomes and introduces fellow photographer, cousin and lifelong friend Mack Frost, who shares a selection of his own best photographs. Stunning scenery, sunrises and sunsets, lunar eclipses, and the many moods of Heart Mountain — among other things — are some of Mack’s favorite subjects, which he captures with beautiful composition and dramatic lighting.
Both Bob and Mack will take questions following the presentation.
The Local Lore series is hosted and coordinated by the Center’s McCracken Research Library. In 2022, the talks take place the third Thursday of each month (exceptions to the schedule include the May and June talks, which take place the second Thursday).
Bios
Mack Frost
A descendent of Park County pioneer Ned Frost and a friend of Buffalo Bill Cody, Mack Frost was born and raised in Cody. He and Bob Richard are cousins, and their family ties are through their grandmothers, who were sisters and married business partners Ned Frost and Fred Richard, noted hunting guides, outfitters and dude ranchers.
Mack’s ties to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West also go way back, and Mack remembers visiting the Center as a child through his family’s long-time membership. His uncle Dick Frost was the second curator of the Buffalo Bill Museum.
Mack graduated from Montana State University with a degree in film and television. A noted photographer in his own right, Frost often exhibits his work in several galleries and conducts workshops on the subject. He exhibits his work at — and serves on the board of — Open Range Images in downtown Cody, and his photos can also be seen in the murals at Yellowstone Regional Airport.
Mack currently serves as the Center’s digital technician, scanning a multitude of historic photographs — including those of and about his forebears.
Bob Richard
With a wealth of knowledge about the Cody and Yellowstone National Park areas, Bob has a lifetime of stories to share with future generations.
A lifelong Wyoming resident, Richard’s varied experiences are pure West. He worked at guest ranches, guided horse and hunting trips, ranched and for 37 years owned and operated Grub Steak Expeditions, personally touring thousands of visitors from around the world through Yellowstone and its ecosystem.
Educated at the Universities of Wyoming, Arizona and California (Fresno), Richard has served as a teacher and school administrator, a decorated United States Marine Corps pilot in Vietnam, and, for 21 years, helped coordinate American Red Cross service and relief activities in the western United States.
If you go
What: Local Lore with Bob Richard Series
When: noon-1 p.m. Thursday
Where: Buffalo Bill Center of the West
Cost: Free
